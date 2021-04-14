Tests on the Covid variant in South Africa have been conducted in two districts of London





Hundreds of thousands of people across south London are being asked to be tested for coronavirus in an effort to uncover a highly contagious variant in South Africa. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

About 44 cases have been confirmed so far in the Wandsworth and Lambeth districts, but the removal of some blockade restrictions has progressed in those areas. Today the government announced that it will now vaccinate people over the age of 45. Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News .



