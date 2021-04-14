Artist Tracey Emin healed cancer and pointed out the tragedy in her work – BBC Newsnight





British artist Tracey Emin has spoken to Newssty Kirsty Wark about surviving bladder cancer and reopened her exhibition with paintings by Edvard Munch at the Royal Academy.

Artist Tracey Emin said the cancer has "disappeared" after several major surgeries. He told Newsnight last week that he had reached a "big, big milestone" when the quarterly sweeps were "all clear". Emini was diagnosed with "very rapid, really aggressive" bladder cancer last year, and was unlikely to survive. He sat down with Kirsty Wark to talk about his recovery, how he expresses tragedy and trauma in his work, and reopened it with an exhibition by Edvard Munch at the Royal Academy on 18 May.

