Police who killed the black man have resigned as anger erupted in Minneapolis





Thousands of people held a protocol at dawn last night to protest the death of another black man at the hands of police. Right now, the place where Daunte Wright was shot is quiet, a place of remembrance. Last night next to the police station we saw state soldiers using tear gas, flash grenades and sticks to repel the protesters. The police chief said the officer who killed him 20 years ago during the traffic stop was planning to release a Taser, not a gun. But that doesn't make many question why they fired Daunte Wright and how a 26-year-old police officer could confuse them with a Taser gun. The alarming murder escalated as the prosecution picked up a case against former Minneapolis police officer accused of killing George Floyd, Derek Chauvin, a few miles away. There are disturbing images in this report.



