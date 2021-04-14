Trans Japan: sterilization and legal recognition of gender – BBC News





Reports of forced sterilization have been seen in at least 38 countries with the most marginalized groups of women and “serious rights violations” in the last 20 years around the world. In Japan, you must be sterilized or ‘not able to reproduce indefinitely’ in order to legally change gender. We talk to two trans men about the impact this has had on their lives. Please subscribe HERE: http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

#BBCAnews.



source