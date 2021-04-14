The advisor inquires if Southland cities can become neighborhoods





Things

Meeting earthquake standards will cost building owners on the main streets of four cities in Southland.

Major streets in four rural towns in Southland have now been classified as priority areas under standard earthquake legislation.

Owners of 120 buildings on the main streets of Ottawa, Riverton, Winton and Windham have 12-and-a-half years to assess and treat earthquake-prone buildings, according to a resolution passed at a Southland County Council meeting on Wednesday.

The council has identified and publicly consulted about high-traffic urban roads and pedestrians in the past year. Some buildings on these roads contain unreinforced stones, and in the event of an earthquake, such as from an alpine fault, it can pose a safety threat.

Read more: * Southland County Council prepares to advance seismic regulation for buildings * The Christchurch businessman has concerns about small Southland towns * Southland County Council approves rate amid budget deficit

Priority areas are: Otautau – 126-176 Main St from Alderley St to Chester St Riverton – 96 – 176 Palmerston St from Jetty Street to Partly Beyond Princess St Winton – 102304 Great North Rd from Bute St to George St Wyndham – Balaclava Street from Raydan Street towards Scutari Street (does not include numbers 12, 42, 44, 61 and 63 Balaclava Street).

At a board meeting on Wednesday, the Leader of the Compliance Building Team, Simon Tonkin, said two types of engineer reports could be used in the process, one costing $ 2,500 and the other potentially costing up to $ 25,000.

Cr John Douglas wondered what the outcome would be for a landlord if for any reason they did not implement the engineer’s reports.

He wondered if cities could eventually become neighborhoods of empty buildings.

Tonkin said the law allowed the board to request the engineers’ report, and the board could award the owner one year.

The owner can then apply for a two-year extension.

However, after that, if the owner does not report to the council, the council can proceed as if the building was prone to earthquakes, Tonkin said.

“… in other words, the landlord doesn’t have to spend a dime and we’ll put a notice on the door. I know this doesn’t help your point of view, but that’s the law of the land,” said Tonkin.

Cr Don Byars asked if there was a way for the council to help revitalize buildings and towns.

“Otherwise, they would die, wouldn’t they?” Pires said.

“It’s a problem in all earthquake-prone areas, there is no doubt about that,” said Tong.

“It all comes down to the money, and if the owners can’t do that, they turn away from it, as I said and there are a lot of buildings that have stickers left on them,” Tung said.

Pires said that the wage payers will be responsible for the demolition of the buildings.

It will depend on the owner, Tonkin said.

He said, “If this is the way they want to behave, then this is the way they want to behave, all we can do is apply the law as it is.”

“The law is beautiful black and white in this,” said Mayor Gary Tong.

Council staff will now prepare an inspection program for the area.

