Second chance: the clock stopped after the start of the Japanese tsunami a decade later | Japan





For nearly 10 years, the hanging clock in Punchon Sakano Temple served as a reminder of the day when the force of nature was close to destroying his community.

The clock, which is believed to be around 100 years old, stopped ticking after an earthquake and tsunami hit the northeastern coast of Japan, killing more than 18,000 people on March 11, 2011.

The waves hit the Fumunji Temple, located a few hundred meters from the tsunami-struck coast in Yamamoto Town in Miyagi Prefecture, only the flooding of its pillars and roof escaped.

Sakano saved the watch, cleaned it and injured the spring, but his hands refused to budge.

Then, late on February 13 this year – a few weeks before the tenth anniversary of the disaster – the same area was hit by another strong earthquake, which seismologists described as a follow-up to the March 2011 earthquake.

The next morning, Sakano, the high priest of the Buddhist temple, went to inspect the main hall for any damage when he heard a ticking sound. The watch, which had remained silent even after cleaning repeatedly, was moving again.

Two months later, she’s still tickled.

“Maybe that pushes me forward with a new design,” Sakano, 58, told the Mainichi Shimbun. “It’s like an encouraging sign that a real recovery is yet to come.”

The watch, which Sakano bought from an antique store in neighboring Fukushima Prefecture several years before the 2011 disaster, appears to have been shaken again by the force of the February earthquake.

A representative of Seiko, the watch manufacturer, told Mainichi: “It is possible that the pendulum, which had stopped, began to move again as the earthquake vibration, or that the dust that had accumulated inside had disintegrated.”

The clock was a silent inspiration for Sakano when he set out to help the local community in the aftermath of the tsunami, gathered volunteers, and a year later, he opened a café for people whose homes had been destroyed.

Recently, with neighborhood meetings and volunteer work frozen due to the coronavirus pandemic, Sakano has begun to wonder if it is time to end his community activities.

But when the clock started ticking again, he said, it was as if she was pleading with him not to give up and to “start moving again.”

