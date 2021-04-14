Catastrophic photos taken by 49 of the best photographers compiled in a book: The Asahi Shimbun





When Hironobu Nozawa fell upon a crying man on the kneeling of a corpse on the ground in a nursing home 10 years ago, he hesitated for a moment, unsure of the intrusion.

However, the photographer pointed his camera at the man who discovered his wife’s body in Minami Sanriku, Miyagi Prefecture, two days after the great earthquake and tsunami in eastern Japan on March 11, 2011.

Nozawa’s captivating image evokes the howling of a man who must have reverberated in the room covered in soft mud.

The photo appears in “Saigai Retto Nihon” (Japan, a catastrophic archipelago), a recently published collection of graphic reminders of the 2011 earthquake, tsunami, and other disasters that struck Japan in later years.

The images were captured by the lenses of 49 of the country’s leading professional photographers, including Bunio Ishikawa, Yoshino Oshi and Takeshi Tanuma.

Nozawa, 52, had scored a number of scoops with his photos, and long worked under an exclusive contract to take a weekly photo.

Leave Tokyo and hit the road as soon as the magnitude 9.0 earthquake hit the northeastern T منطقةhoku region, and it took more than a day to reach the town of Minami Sanriku, which news reports said was completely destroyed.

Nozawa, even though he had previously toured conflict zones around the world, became speechless due to the disastrous scene that spilled before his eyes.

The picture he took in the nursing home is titled “The Only Remaining Record of Spouses.”

The man and his family lost everything in the tsunami, including their home and mementos.

The man later told Nozawa, “This photo is the only record available of my wife and myself as a couple.”

Smiles in a flooded area

High school students tour the streets of Hitoyoshi, Kumamoto Prefecture in July 2020 to distribute beverages, bought with their pocketbooks, to people involved in restoration work after the floods. (Yoshiaki Murayama)

Yoshiaki Murayama, 49, is a freelance photographer who has been taking photos of children playing in rivers across Japan.

In the summer of 2020, he traveled around communities in Kumamoto Prefecture hit by torrential rain and spent nights in his car.

One day, he spotted three smiling children walking down a street littered with mud-covered household items in Hitoyoshi, in the prefecture.

The Kumagawa River overflowed and flooded the city, including the downtown area.

The children introduced themselves as local high school students. They said they bought canned drinks with their money, and were distributing drinks to people cleaning up after the floods.

“I offered to pay a bill of 5,000 yen ($ 46) to add to their money, but they flatly refused, saying they couldn’t take my money because they were doing so out of their own mind,” said Murayama. “The way they acted was refreshing and moving.”

In addition to the Great East Japan Earthquake and Tsunami, the photo collection contains records of disasters such as torrential rains in the Kanto and Tohoku regions in 2015, which tore apart the Kinugawa River Bridge; Heavy rains in western Japan in 2018; Earthquake in East Iburi, Hokkaido, also in 2018; And Hurricane No. 15 that struck the Poso Peninsula in 2019.

“The work of the 49 photographers shows that Japan is in the midst of multiple disasters,” said Kenichi Shindo, 77, a former Kyodo News writer who helped compile the book. “It also sheds light on the extraordinary state of the Earth.”

The 127-page book, released by Fusosha Publishing Inc. , 1,800 yen, excluding taxes.

A boy searches for souvenirs at the former site of his home, which was washed away by the tsunami, in Yamada, Iwate Prefecture, in May 2011. (Kenichi Shindo).





