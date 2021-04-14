Before the Earthquakes season opens, Almeida reflects on his personal loss





The pre-season period was unusual in many ways for San Jose Earthquakes in 2021. Not only did the season start later than at any time in NFL, and we are still living through the COVID pandemic, but coach Matthias Almeida has spent most Pre-season period in his country. Citizen of Argentina, after the death of his father with the Corona virus.

In his media debut this year on Wednesday, Almeida spoke about balancing his personal loss with his job.

“The pre-season for me, as everyone knows, was interrupted by the death of my father,” Almeida told reporters through an interpreter. “I had to go back to Argentina. I came back and managed to prepare for the season for a week. The guys have done very well, with a lot of desire and a lot of unity, trying to form a sports family, which is what I care most about.”

Almeida was asked to discuss his father and what he was up to, which he said he was grateful for doing, and thanked the reporter for the question.

“Losing my father was the hardest and most painful experience of my life,” Almeida said. “My dad was my friend besides being just my dad. It’s been more than a year that I couldn’t see him, and I wanted to bring him here to show him where I live and work and who kept hanging. My father tried to teach me to be a good person. My father gave me, along with my mother. Values ​​that I feel the world is missing today. They gave me the tools to live a decent life, with respect. They taught me not to steal, to ask, they taught me to be humble. They taught me to love what I do. They taught me to respect others. They taught me how to be a human being. They instilled a moral Work within me, but they gave me so much love.

“So not a day goes by that I do not miss my father. Knowing that I cannot call him anymore, he cannot answer, this grieves me. I know that he is in a better place, because of my faith. I accept this great loss that caused me such sadness and pain.”

Almeida became visibly emotional while talking about the loss of his father, but he appeared in strong spirits in San Jose, as Earthquakes are due to start their season on Friday against the Houston Dynamo in Texas.

And for the coach who has generated so much loyalty on the part of his players, it is not surprising that his team tries to help him as much as possible at a difficult time.

“It’s a very difficult moment, especially when one suffers from losing a relative,” said midfielder Eric Remedy through an interpreter. “We only support him in any way we can, following his instructions both on and off the field. He knows that he has our support, and we know we enjoy him, so we are just looking to help him in any way we can, stay in touch with him and support him as much as possible.”

