US plans to leave Afghanistan “risk civil war” – BBC News





President Biden's plans to withdraw all U.S. troops from Afghanistan by September 2021 "could lead to a civil war." That is the warning of one of the country's leading politicians – the Speaker of the Afghan parliament. It is the longest-running military commitment to the American conflict, and President Biden will put an end to it once and for all. During the height of the war, 100,000 U.S. troops were deployed in Afghanistan. Today, there are about 2,500. Afghanistan remains divided with continued violence and the Taliban still control many areas. Clive Myrie presents BBC News at Secunder Kermani in Afghanistan's Baalkh province and Gary O'Donoghue in Washington.

