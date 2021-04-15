UK forests are “reaching crisis” amid “threat floods”





They are key to the future of our environment and the fight against climate change, but a new report warns that native forests in the UK have reached a crisis point, with only a few in good condition. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

The Woodland Trust survey identified a number of threats, from development to pollution and to imported pests and diseases. And he says plans to plant millions of new trees won’t help much if they end up losing existing forests. ———————– Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News .



source