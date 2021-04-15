Protests against the Tokyo Olympics while Japan suffers from Covid abundance – BBC News





With a hundred days to go before the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics in July, the city is watching protests demanding the postponement of the Games. The flashlight relay is underway and athletes from around the world are re-training. Organizers have stressed that it is moving forward, but the support of the people in Japan is very low. The country is facing a fourth wave of Covid infections, as less than 1% of the population has been vaccinated. Clive Myrie presents BBC News at Ten with reports from Rupert Wingfield-Hayes in Tokyo.

