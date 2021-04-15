Daunte Wright was killed on charges of second-degree murder by a police officer





Attorney Derek Chauvin is trying to argue that drugs and heart disease caused the death of George Floyd, and that they are not more than nine minutes after the former police officer knelt on his neck. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

But this whole trial has been overshadowed by the death of a young black man, Duante Wright, who was shot dead by police officer Kim Potter. He now has a second-degree murder charge. No doubt the authorities will hope that it will be enough to calm the protesters who took to the streets again last night.



