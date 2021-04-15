Jacob Blake Snr: ‘Bigger than George, Daunte, Jacob and Breonna’





Last August, Jacob Blake’s 29-year-old son, also known as Jacob Blake, was shot seven times in front of his children and left paralyzed by a Kenosha police officer to face arrest and with a folding pocket knife. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

It caused massive protests that killed two people. That officer, Rusten Sheskey, did not face any charges or disciplinary action and resumed work. We sought the opinions of Jacob Blake Snr about the protests over Duante Wright’s murders in Minneapolis. ———————– Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News .



