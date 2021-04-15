“We have never seen a tsunami of coronavirus” – BBC News





There have been many cases of Covide in India in recent weeks. The country has reported more than 150,000 cases a day. In January and February, the number of daily cases fell below 20,000. So how did India get from relative calm to the new crisis? Workplaces, markets and shopping malls have reopened, and transportation is running at full capacity. Big weddings, festivals and election rallies are also taking place. The result: a doctor described the condition as a "Covid tsunami". BBC reports Vikas Pandey and Anshul Verma. Additional entries by BBC Marathi, graphics by Nikita Deshpande. Reuters and Getty footage.

