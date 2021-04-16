Greensill: Lord Pickles calls for urgent reform after pressure





Urgent reforms are needed to oversee potential conflicts of interest between Whitehall and private companies, according to the man in charge of verifying appointments.

Former Tory minister Lord Pickles said there did not appear to be "any restrictions" on a government official who was working at the heart of the government to prevent him from taking a job at the now-fallen Greensill financial company. Six investigations into the Greensill scandal have now begun.



