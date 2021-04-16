Swelling continues slowly, no significant change / VolcanoDiscovery





Mauna Loa Volcano Shield Volcano 4170 m / 13,681 ft Big Island, Hawaii, 19.48 ° N / -155.61 ° W 56, 1859, 1865-66, 1868, 1870 (?), 1871, 1872, 1873, 1873-74, 1875, 1876, 1877, 1879, 1880, 1880-81, 1887, 1892, 1896, 1899, 1903, 1907 1914-15, 1916, 1919, 1926, 1933, 1935-36, 1940, 1950, 1975, 1984

Fri, 16 Apr 2021 18:20

18:20 PM | By: PO

This InSAR interference chart shows the total inflation of the Mauna Loa summit that occurred from November 2020 to March 2021. It also shows several extremes (color cycles) corresponding to the subsidence within the Moku’āweoweo caldera related to a shallow earthquake recorded on March 6, 2021. Show The red circles are the earthquake locations associated with this event as determined by the HVO seismic network. (Image: USGS-HVO)

Malwa’s recent summit show with traces of a recent snowfall, captured April 15, 2021 from USGS-HVO webcam. (Image: USGS-HVO)

Unlike its southern neighbor Kīlauea, Maunaloa did not explode, yet it has arguably been more evident in the mainstream news last month. While a combination of seismic sets and an article on preparedness have drawn attention to the volcano, its monitoring state and alert level remain unchanged with “no significant change in deformation rates or patterns that would indicate an increase in volcanic risk at this time,” according to USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.

Last week in Monaloa:

– GPS distance via switches to the summit from contraction to extension – Earth’s tilt shows small, but similar change – No emissions of sulfur dioxide, stable fumarole temperatures below 100 ° C / 212 ° F-220 Small scale earthquakes , All less than M2.5, 188 of them below the summit and the upper sides of the elevation at depths of less than 8 km / 5 miles below ground level – earthquakes rose one week earlier on April 9 with about 70 events, otherwise all days since background levels show below 30 day events

Discussion: Observation signals and recent InSAR images indicate that magma is still slowly filling up underground, leading to the observed seismic modifications on the Maunaloa sides over the past few weeks. Summit fill and flank adjustment cycles are common at a volcano, and switching back to the fill stage is compatible with GPS data. There is a potential for resumption of shallow seismic activity around the summit of the volcano, along with some reduction of flank modification earthquakes in the short term, until the cycle repeats. Presently, the deformation rates do not indicate any rapid or imminent change in the Maunaloa.

Join our Maunaloa Live Video Review! Broadcast at 5 PM on Fridays GMT and archived, along with short video updates, on the HawaiiPODD channel – including surveillance signals, photos, videos, time intervals, geological context, annotation, and discussion of live viewer questions.

Links / Resources:

USGS-HVO: Updates from Hawaii Volcano Observatory

