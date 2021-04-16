I got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, now what? – BBC News

Connect with us

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention are analyzing data after six Johnson & Johnson vaccine recipients showed a rare blood clot. The vaccine has been discontinued in the United States, where 6.8 million doses have been given. The BBC spoke with two people who got the Johnson & Johnson coup and talked to a doctor who explained the situation. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

