“Marriage is a Victorian idea of ​​what marriage should be for life” – Divorce Lawyer Ayesha Vardag Celebe





Ayesha Vardag is arguably Britain’s best-known divorce lawyer. He is famous for depicting divorce cases as rich and powerful and large. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

He is also a legal pioneer. One of his cases changed the law essentially in terms of the recognition of prenuptial agreements in Britain. Krishnan talks to Ayesha sometimes about her controversial world and whether she has equal access to the law. ——- See more of our explanatory series here – https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLXjqQf1xYLQ6bu-iixvoFTVsiXQVlVniX

Get more news on our site – https://www.channel4.com/news/

Follow us: Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/Channel4News/

Twitter – https://twitter.com/Channel4News .



source