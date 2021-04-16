



Robin Eddy / Staff

Thelma and Keith Froude, with Lindsay Gutsell, to the right, fearful of Main St, Otautau, may become a ghost town with the bases of buildings prone to earthquakes. They were photographed outside of Froude’s Otautau mechanics, which the family has owned for more than 50 years.

A group of owners of buildings on the main streets of Ottawa hope that working together may ease the cost of paying for assessments of earthquake-prone buildings.

They fear that Ottawa, Riverton, Winton and Wyndham will become “ghost towns” as building owners struggle to cover the costs of bringing buildings up to earthquake standards.

One hundred twenty buildings on the main street of the four Southland country towns have been identified as a priority, must be evaluated by an engineer and elevated to seismic standards in 12 and a half years.

Southland County Council Resolution this week endorsed priority areas for high foot and vehicle traffic in the medium seismic hazard zone in which buildings stood.

Ottawa businessmen Lindsay Gutsell and Keith Froude hope the combination of owners on Main St will reduce the cost of each initial engineer assessment by $ 2,500.

After the initial evaluation, the secondary detailed evaluation may cost up to $ 25,000.

Gutsell rents out a building in the priority area to a hairdresser, and Froude owns and operates Central Garage Otautau with his wife Thelma.

The Froude family has run the company for 50 years, and he and his wife feel the earthquake regulations may be the death of Otautau.

“It will be another ghost town. You will destroy it. This will destroy every small town in Southland,” said Thelma.

Robin Eddy / Staff

Freud said that the base of the concrete-walled building that was built 120 years ago has withstood at least three major earthquakes.

“They put us all in one ball, condemning every building and saying we are guilty, and we have to prove our innocence.”

Frustrated that he has to pay appraisal costs to prove his building is up to par.

Freud said: “More people die annually from the stress of running a business, by suicide, than from earthquakes.”

Gotsel said there was a lot of familial and family businesses in the four cities that needed to be protected.

“We don’t want them to become ghost towns like Ohay, Nightcaps,” Gotsel said.

Gotsel said the rules are now in law, so “owners only have to do what we have to do.”

Building and Construction Minister Bhutto Williams said the earthquake-prone building system ultimately aims to protect lives.

Williams said the time frames balanced the risks to the building’s life safety with providing the owners a reasonable amount of time to plan, finance, and undertake the repair of the building.

John Kirk Anderson / Staff

His Excellency Bhutto Williams, Minister of Building and Construction.

She said the impact of the earthquake-prone system on small towns and low-lying socio-economic areas was taken into account during its development from 2012-2016.

The best way to reduce costs, Williams said, is to allow building owners an appropriate period of time to address safety risks in their buildings.

“With this in mind, building owners in medium seismic risk areas have 12.5 years to comply with priority buildings, and 25 years for other buildings.”

This, she said, gave building owners time to make decisions about how to reach compliance.

Help was available at [crown entity] Her heritage equipment and building.govt.nz.

Peter and Rachel Davey sell used decor from their main Riverton Street store, which was used as a fire station.

The couple moved out of Ōpōtiki four years ago, after repairing an earthquake-prone building there.

Blair Jackson / Staff

They will pay for the initial report and whatever work needs to be done, but they fear others can’t.

“People here can’t afford that kind of money,” said Rachel, who was originally from Matura.

