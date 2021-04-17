The viral moments of weather forecaster Saya Hayama indicate a lot about fame in Japan





Talking about the weather isn’t just a way to have a chat – these days, it can turn you into an online lover.

Take, for example, Saya Hayama, weather forecaster for Weathernews’ YouTube live channel. On her February 26 shift, the 27-year-old announcer was a bit involved in joking around at Shogi when news of an earthquake came. Naturally, Hayama professionally switched from fun to serious in a heartbeat.

An excerpt from this hub – lasting 16 seconds in total – quickly spread across random Twitter accounts and web aggregators such as Boing Boing. The clip received the most attention on YouTube (currently over 16.8 million views), with viewers cheeringly criticizing what they saw – “When I play video games and then suddenly remember I have a task due in the middle of the night,” read one comment.

In an older online ecosystem, the scene may have made it into a banter to broadcast overseas as a half-hearted way to shut the show down. This is the year 2021, and these are the dream corporate moments hungry for viral moments.

Weathernews can thank YouTube’s algorithm in part for the status of Hiyama’s new idol. The algorithm, responsible for other viral traffic from Japan, will ensure that the list of recommended videos you watch after watching the earthquake clip introduces you to a whole new world via channels like Sayarchive 38ch and WeatherNewFans, the latter being the original uploader of the hacked earthquake video. There are clips of Hiyama trying to put the animation on, embarrassed to be misunderstood and talking about the Monster Energy drink – it will come thanks to the algorithm, but you will stay thanks to its appeal.

People have definitely returned. Hiyama now has a small army of dedicated fans from around the world logging into Weathernews’ live broadcasts daily to send encouraging messages. They also researched her Instagram, and in the most confirmed signs they have an online fanbase, they are drawing fan art.

Hayama’s young fame comes from the intersection of multiple social media trends, the most important of which is what some refer to as the YouTube Clip. It’s kind of a refresh of the social media age of the TV show, where the best parts of the past seasons are grouped together in a low-effort loop.

As live broadcasts are becoming more and more popular on the Internet, people playing these clip channels sift through hours of footage to isolate the funniest moments, from video game players to virtual YouTubers (a Japan-backed specialty).

Much of the silly news can be found on YouTube, but with most of the spoiled bug reels, the viewer laughs at the broadcaster and often out of place to excel. When you see Hayama’s clip, you laugh with her. And judging by how often “Waifu” (the wife) appears in the comment sections, some viewers are fond.

This kind of obsession with niche characters was associated with otaku (Japanese geek freaks), but it turns out that this phenomenon isn’t uncommon. Internet-induced segmentation has revealed that people everywhere seek connection, often finding it via unlikely characters who have excited their own community.

Hiyama has captured this newly discovered interest, although it manifests itself in large measure. She did an interview about her viral success at Weathernews, and told the outlet, “I just did my usual job.”

It’s an example of how unexpected elements of Japanese pop culture can communicate with the outside, but it can also show us how online fame works in this country. Maybe instead of everyone getting 15 minutes of fame, we’ll one day have our Reddit.

