How children suffer from hunger in Yemen

2 mins ago

Yemen’s ongoing humanitarian crisis could bring the United States back to the Middle East. A complicated geopolitics is at stake between Iran and Saudi Arabia, but it is the children who bear the brunt of it. CNE’s Christiane Amanpour has spoken to Nima Elbagir and “Hunger Ward” director Skye Fitzgerald about the fact that Yemeni children are literally starving to death. #CNNi #WorldNews #CNN #New.

