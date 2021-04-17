Photo of the embrace of the World Press Photo of the Year pandemic – BBC News





A photo of a hug from the Coronavirus pandemic has been named World Press Photo of the Year. Rosa Luzia Lunardi, an 85-year-old Brazilian woman in a nursing home, was receiving her first hug in five months through a transparent curtain hug. World Press Photo winner of the year, Mads Nissen, said she is covering the coronavirus crisis in Brazil, which has been one of the countries affected by the crisis. “The cemeteries, the people who were mourning the cemeteries, the hospitals, the ambulances I was taking pictures of, but I also felt the need for another kind of photo,” he said. He wanted a photo that could show “that particular Latin American spirit can fight and find love even in the darkest hours”. Subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

#Brazil #Coronavirus #BBCNews



