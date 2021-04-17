An appeal for calm shows a 13-year-old Chicago police shooting dead in a video – BBC News





The mayor of Chicago has called for calm last month after a police officer released footage showing a 13-year-old gunman shot dead. The video shows Adam Toledo with his hands up and unarmed. The police film shows a gun near the place where he fell. The teenager's death occurred during a period of high tension over police killings in the U.S. Reeta Chakrabarti presents Barbara Plett Usher at BBC News Ten in Chicago.

