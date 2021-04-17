



Thousands of country houses were built after the earthquake and fire of 1906. At least 30 residents of the San Francisco Bay Area today

Where did all the huts go to the 1906 earthquake?

Most of the 5,610 relief homes have been demolished in San Francisco parks, but a surprising number – at least 30 and possibly more – still exist in the San Francisco Bay Area. Residents who live in them swear that robust redwood frames built in one day could last another 115 years.

We’ve compiled a list of all San Francisco huts “certified” by local conservationists, as well as some thought to be earthquake huts as well. Bernal Heights has the highest concentration, but tiny homes are scattered throughout the area and beyond.

The earthquake hut conservation movement began with the Sunset District, after Jane Crean rented the place in 1982. It’s actually four huts – three in the front and one standing in the backyard. With Cryan’s help, this cottage became the first tenant’s cottage to gain historical status. It is San Francisco Landmark # 171.

The tiny blue hut is located between two larger buildings in the main drag at Bernal Heights and has a strong “Up” home vibe. It is one of the largest Type B bungalows in the front with two flush bedrooms at the back. Even with the additions, the floor plan area is only 600 square feet.

This sunset woody earthquake cottage looks more out of place than most neighborhoods in a neighborhood filled with light-colored, post-war apartments. He added a large window but the sloping roof gives it a bigger “Type B” cabin.

One of the most magnificent earthquake huts, 673 Moltre in Bernal Heights always has a bright color scheme (currently a brown wood plank with yellow and lime green trim). And while other huts are often hidden away, this cottage is flanked by the sidewalk, and it appears small between two apartment buildings. The structure is actually two of the larger “Type B” cottages placed together, making the space approximately 500 square feet.

The Bocana Street Cottage is one of the famous quake cottages – included in any tour of the refugee home in Bernal Heights. It has been the home of the Vicky Walker cottage family for years. The house features a stained glass window as well as its larger size. Cottage at 164 Bocana is one of the few remaining “Type C” Cottages, which has a luxurious living space of 400 square feet.

211 and 217 Mullen Ave.

These two huts are separate residences, but are a definite couple in Bernal Heights. The “Type B” white huts are staggered from the street, one close to the sidewalk and the other behind a gate, but they are of the same design.

While most of the surviving huts reside in Bernal Heights, this little gem is a stunning landmark in San Francisco’s Oceanview, which includes four remaining cottages. It feels like a shed next to two much larger homes (including a new one with a similar paint scheme). House 233 Broad is a Type A, smaller seismic hut pattern.

One of Oceanview’s many bungalows, this ‘Type B’ is further off the sidewalk, which makes it appear smaller. Oceanview ranks third after Bernal Heights and the Sunset District in the San Francisco Census of Refugee Cottages.

Many of the quake survived huts have been moved up the hills and have great views. Lisa Ruth Elliott, a former cottage resident, talks about how she would start her day at 14 Elsie Street southward in the San Bruno Mountains. A simple blue refugee cottage, the house might have the best view ever, on a hill overlooking the city and Sutro Tower.

The 3653 Folsom Cottage is located between two larger houses, and is notable for its identical garage (built after it was moved from a park in 1906) and not having much room to maneuver. The Type B cabin has no front yard and shares walls with all of its neighbors.

This larger “Type B” hut is one block from Bernal Heights Park, elevated on top of a hill and with a fence and bush wall.

This attractive home in Bernal Heights is one of the most picturesque cottages, with lots of additional construction, woodwork, and landscaping. Two larger Type B cabins form the core of the home.

This cottage decorated with Bernal Heights earthquake looks like a normal home, with two huts side by side, and a connected structure built between them. The huts are located further off the street and are larger Type B structures.

This isn’t housing anymore – it’s a garage. But it’s definitely an earthquake shack, next to a new home in Bernal Heights.

A lovely little ‘Type A’ shingle cottage close to the street in Bernal Heights is a small between two 1950s two-story apartments. A larger structure is attached to a similar peak roof to the back.

Presidio “Goldie Shack”

Chuck Jane Crean activist was part of the group that rescued these two cabins on 34th Avenue, as she restored the two smaller Type A cabins for the Presidio Show, behind the Old Postal Hospital. With no need for admission, these are two of the most accessible cottages in San Francisco.

A hidden gem, the Eureka / Castro Valley earthquake hut is visible to the right while climbing the steps of Saturn Street.

810 San Antonio, San Bruno

Besides Bernal Heights, the Sunset Districts and Ocean View in San Francisco, Daly City and San Bruno were popular sites for earthquake shacks that were relocated. This verified home contains 2 smaller cabins and some additional construction.

This hut is a victory for conservation, and was the start of the non-profit history group for the Western Neighborhoods Project. Conservationists including David Gallagher and Woody LaBounty have saved four cottages on Kirkham Street, moving three into space near Jack London Square and keeping a fourth (including the park’s original green) for public display. After being displayed on Market Street in 2005, it was hauled across town on a flatbed truck and now has a home in the corner of San Francisco Zoo Preservation.

One of the rare homes that was hit by the Nwi Valley earthquake. Two huts are joined with some additional construction and lots of landscaping, making this home look like a traditional home to the untrained eye.

3 Fifth Avenue, Auckland

When the Western Neighborhoods Project worked with conservationists to save Kirkham Street’s shanties, three of them went to the Fifth Avenue Institute, a bohemian collection of buildings a few blocks south of London’s Jack Square.

330 Ninth Avenue, Santa Cruz

Amazingly, someone towed two earthquake huts and made a home three counties and 75 miles from Santa Cruz. The two small “Type A” huts are adjacent with a newer, third hull between them.

