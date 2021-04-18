Hundreds of people gathered in Auckland to protest the police killing of Down Wright





• Hundreds demonstrated in Auckland on Friday night to condemn the police killing of Down Wright. The mostly peaceful demonstration saw protesters march in downtown Auckland yesterday evening, starting at Oscar Grant Plaza; The protesters were heard chanting, “No police, no justice, no peace” in response to the 20-year-old who was killed by Minnesota police during a traffic stop. [ABC7]• The pandemic has passed another miserable milestone: more than three million lives have been claimed. Johns Hopkins University estimates that the number of people who have died from the new disease reflects the population of Chicago – a city of about 2.7 million people. [Associated Press]• These traces of the 1906 earthquake, which were mostly small portions of huts and huts, can still be found throughout San Francisco. Here is where you can find it. [Chronicle]• The nonprofit Economic Security Project is calling for a fourth stimulus check, which is seen as a “vital” part of the country’s recovery. [KRON4]Historic earthquakes talk: More than 80% of the city burned down after the aforementioned 20th century earthquake – but it wasn’t the first time San Francisco was almost charred from the map. [Chronicle]• Protecting indigenous peoples and their lands is one of the most effective means of mitigating the climate crisis. The Yavarí Tapiche indigenous reserve – which covers 2.7 million acres of rainforest on the border between Peru and Brazil and is home to the Matsis, Remo, and Marubo peoples, as well as other groups not yet identified – is now officially protected. [Mongabay]CNBC’s Millennial Money series recently featured the 33-year-old San Franciscan earning more than $ 200,000 – an entirely dependable amount of income and not part of the housing and modernization woes the city faces – to overcome “how [she] Spend her money. ” [CNBC]• Get out and smell the flowers today in every sense of the word. [The Bold Italic]

