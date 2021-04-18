Restoration of earthquake-damaged cital pati in Gorkha Durbar





The rebuilding of the earthquake-ravaged Sital Pati House, a break for special and loving guests in the Gorkha Durbar Building, has been completed ahead of the sixth anniversary of the devastating earthquake.

“The rebuilding of the historic Sital Pati has been completed at a cost of 5 million rupees provided by the Department of Antiquities,” said Harry Bhusal, Head of Gorkha Durbar Herchaha Adda, the government office that oversees the maintenance of the historic mansion.

The Gorkha earthquake of 25 April 2015 destroyed the Cital Patti and other structures in the Gorkha Durbar buildings. Cracks appeared in the walls, and the tiled ceiling was partially damaged.

“We are delighted that the rebuilding of the Cital Patti has been completed. There are only some final touches left which must be completed within a week,” Bossal said.

Reconstruction of the Cital Patti began in January of last year, about five minutes after the earthquake. “The delay in rebuilding the Gorkha Durbar has led to a halt in the reconstruction work of Cital Patti. The release of funds by the Antiquities Department was also delayed because the department had to prioritize the repair and rebuilding of the main Durbar,” Bossal said.

Likewise, the Damai Patti, another resting place in the palace building, was overhauled about 55 years ago. Musical instruments such as the Nagara [giant drums]Karnal [large brass trumpet] The Rasa, among other things, that is used during religious ceremonies is stored at Damai Pati.

Likewise, the restoration of Upallokot Sattal, Vidyamandir, Gorakhnath Temple and Gorakhnath Pati have been completed.

However, rebuilding of the Kali Temple and Ranghamahal has yet to begin. The earthquake severely damaged two buildings in Durbar.

Gorkha Durbar, Kalika Temple, Rangamahal and Sital Pati, among other structures, are perched on top of a narrow hill. Rameshwar Cattel, a former government official who worked for nearly two years at Gorkha Durbar Herchaha Adda, says the challenging terrain makes it difficult to initiate simultaneous rebuilding work for all structures.

Due to the difficult terrain, we cannot perform all the rebuilding work at the same time. Moreover, various valuables and merchandise from Gorkha Durbar are stored in Kalika Temple. It will be easier to proceed with the rebuilding of the Kaliça Temple after the completion of the reconstruction work in Gorkha Durbar, ”Bossal said.

“10 million rupees were issued to rebuild the Kaleka Wranghamahal temple in the last fiscal year but we were unable to take advantage of the funds. The budget has frozen.” This year, 5 million rupees have been allocated but we are not sure if we will be able to take advantage of this. Year too. ”

Meanwhile, the reconstruction of the Gorka Durbar is progressing at a rapid pace. So far, only about 75 percent of reconstruction has been completed. The palace of historical, archaeological and religious significance was built by King Ram Shah, known for his judicial reforms, in 1666 BC.

The reconstruction work for the mansion started by Pachali Siwa JV Construction on December 17, 2017. According to the contract, the construction company was supposed to finish the work by mid-December 2019. Then the deadline was extended by six months and then after that. Until mid-December 2020.

No new deadline has been set yet. “We heard that the process of extending the deadline is underway,” Bossal said.

The palace was the residence of kings from Ram Shah to Prithvi Narayan Shah, and it was a testament to the unification of present-day Nepal. Local residents and visitors complain of the authorities’ weakness in speeding up the reconstruction process.

“It is disappointing to see the condition in which the palace and other buildings are located today. We visited the Kali Temple, which is also in a miserable condition.” Suman Shrestha, one of the visitors, said, “It has been more than five years since the earthquake and the palace is still in ruins.

