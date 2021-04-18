Windsor is preparing for Prince Philip’s funeral – BBC News





“It’s sad, but it’s also wonderful to see a tribute to the whole world.” The Duke of Edinburgh’s “constant loyalty” to the Queen, service to the nation and “courage” will be celebrated at his funeral later. Prince Philip’s reunion with the Royal Navy and his love of the sea will be the focus of the event at Windsor Castle. But he will not give a sermon in accordance with his wishes. More than 730 armed forces are attending the event, but there is a 30-dollar limit on St George’s Chapel, according to Covid rules. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

#BBCAnews.



source