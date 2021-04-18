Remember the Great San Francisco Earthquake of 1906 – CBS San Francisco





SAN FRANCISCO (CBSSF) – The fire hydrant at the corner of 20th Street and Church Street in San Francisco was painted gold and flowers were placed above it on Sunday, a reminder of the day 115 years ago before a 7.8 to 8.0 magnitude earthquake. It shook the city and caused widespread death and destruction.

Photos: Historical photos of the damage caused by the Great earthquake of 1906

# 1906 pic.twitter.com/JbLFlMueuP

– Mary Eileen Carroll (@SFDEM_MEC) April 18, 2021

A small crowd gathered at the Lotta Fountain, a tradition in the city since 1915. They included London Mayor Breed and former Mayor Willy Brown. However, all of the survivors have died – most recently William A. Bill Del Monte, who passed away in January 2016, days before his 110th birthday.

Last year, we were on a strict SIP, so we were thrilled to show off this year, with 13-month fatigue and masks to commemorate the 1906 EQ at Lotta’s Fountain. And as MayorLondonBreed says, we’ll see San Francisco rise from the ashes of (this time virus) again. 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/K3BBJAawfb

– Mary Eileen Carroll (@SFDEM_MEC) April 18, 2021

The mayor says she checked the health issue and decided we could sing. I wasn’t quite ready … emotionally for a mass gathering effect to sing in public for the first time in a very long time pic.twitter.com/mooLeL1eWV

– Zach Lipton (@zachlipton) April 18, 2021

In the era of COVID-19, the crowd was socially distant and wore masks – a symbol of San Francisco’s recent deadly challenge.

The earthquake struck at 5:12 am, moments after the earthquake, a fire started engulfing the city and it took several days to finally extinguish it. Its magnitude was estimated to range from 7.8 to 8.0 as earthquake measurements were not in use at the time of the earthquake.

More than 3,000 people were killed, more than 80% of the city destroyed, and thousands were left homeless in the aftermath of the earthquake and fire. It was hit with a force equivalent to 6 million tons of TNT, about 12,000 times the impact of the atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima.

The Presidio & Ferries Cable Path and Opening at Union Street The 1906 earthquake struck with a force equivalent to 6 million tons of TNT, roughly 12,000 times the impact of the atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima in 1945. It changed the city and the San Franciscans forever. Old San Francisco is gone. pic.twitter.com/gY0G81QRnY

– San Francisco Cable Car Museum (SFCCM) April 18, 2021

As we contemplate the anniversary of the 1906 earthquake, remember that you are more prepared than you think. You likely have many supplies that you would need in the event of an earthquake, it’s just a matter of spending some time thinking about it and organizing. pic.twitter.com/os1DHYTp0W

– San Francisco Department of Emergency Management (SF_em Emergency) April 18, 2021

