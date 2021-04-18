Where was Goodson? Almeida explains absence in the editorial for earthquakes





It was a good thing that San Jose Earthquakes chose Eric Remedy in the off-season, because they needed him in the opening game of the 2021 season.

Remedy, traded from Atlanta United in a rare deal for San Jose to bring in a player, started scoring a full 90 against the Houston Dynamo, a match that the COEX lost 2–1 on Friday. Remedy was expected to play a fair amount this season, but it probably isn’t necessarily the start of the first game, given how dominant Judson and Jackson Yoel will be in 2020.

“I think Eric Remedy covered his expectations,” Earthquakes coach Matthias Almeida told reporters. “He knows the league well, he is a champion in this league, so he has the mentality that he wants to win. It will take some time to adapt to a new system like most players when they reach a new place. But I like the way he plays.”

Remedy played for Godson, who was not in the match-day squad at all. Was he injured Coach decision? No, it was a bureaucratic process, as he had to leave the country to complete the Green Card process, which was successful.

“Godson was in Brazil until two days ago, yes, because of his green card,” Almeida said. “He was not able to perform the pre-season with us and the epidemic was complicated for everyone, including us, indicating that it did not exist in pre-season and is not available today.”

Given that Godson’s trip home did not seem to have been a quick trip, it is unclear whether or not the dominant midfielder will be able to play in the next match, Saturday against FC Dallas, although he should get rid of Quarantine to be able to. Qualified in health and safety protocols.

But due to Remidi’s presence with the club in the pre-season period and his MLS experience, players could go into timeshare for the next several matches.

One of the players, Tommy Thompson, suffered an early injury in Friday’s game and gave way to another new player, Luciano Abecasis, at right-back during the first ten minutes. There was no immediate information on the exact nature of Thompson’s injury – Almeida noted, “We hope Tommy’s injury is serious” – but Abecasis seemed solid given that he jumped into action much sooner than he had expected.

Thompson posted a tweet on Saturday providing the player with a sunny and steel look for the brand.

We appreciate your kind messages. Good feeling. We look forward to returning to the field as soon as possible.

– Tommy Thompson (@ tomthom11) April 17, 2021

