St. Vincent is desperate for more international aid as the volcanic threat remains





It’s been nine days since the volcano erupted six miles of ash on the Caribbean island of St Vincent. Thousands of people were evacuated to safer places on the island. But even in the south there is almost no escape from the volcanic dust that covers everything. There is a shortage of water now because the ash has contaminated the supply. The Le Soufriere volcano in the north of the island is eleven miles from the capital, Kingstown. Our team has hit the island with the prime minister of the island, Ralph Gonsalves, saying more international support is needed. .



source