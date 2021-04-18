Three observations from the Houston Dynamo’s earthquake victory





Houston Dynamo kicked off their season at BBVA last Friday night with a 2-1 home win over San Jose Earthquakes. Dynamo seemed in control for most of the match, but a great goal kept “earthquakes” in and created a great finishing touch. However, the three points are three, and here are three from the opening game on Friday night.

1) The Houston Dynamo was reduced to defense and Tab Ramos decided to place Oscar Bunnick Garcia in the center of the defense, which confused everyone. The game’s plan was largely to press and win the ball in midfield to capture the ball from San Jose removing any pressure from a longtime Dynamo midfielder. This strategy eliminated any threat from the San Jose attackers in the first half and the start of the second half.

This was a good plan because it gave Dynamo good chances to score (more on that later) and took the opportunities away from San Jose. Dynamo seemed in control and players like Joe Corona were making long passes in the feet of the attacking players and it all seemed like a genius.

2) Credit where credit is due, San Jose brilliantly reshuffled midway through the second half. They came out better in the first half than they did in the first half, but the substitutions they made really came in their place. Matthias Almeida’s team knew that as the match continued, with two goals ahead, the Houston team was seated deeper which opened up more possession and the opportunity to counter-attack. Players like Shea Salinas and Paul Marie were particularly effective in those areas. Mary’s goal, which was incredibly objective, was to give them life and they tried to increase it. Not only did Houston try to increase its lead during the San Jose hike, but that brings us to our other quick-thinking.

3) Houston must do better with its end. This match could have been 4-1, but it ended 2-1 tense with flashbacks of a sudden advance not long ago in the collective minds of Dynamo fans. There were many really good chances, and a lot of credit went to Dynamo for two goals, but there were some chances so close that Houston had to bury this match instead of letting San Jose stay in it. Memo Rodríguez was scoring at one point and hitting one over the crossbar and Maxi Urruti was free to take one, essentially hitting the goalkeeper. Now, these two players scored in this match but I think until they both agree that they want to take back those chances.

Realizing these opportunities could be the difference between a win and a draw or a draw and lose. Good teams do and Dynamo could have alerted the league to a dominant 4-1 victory, putting into doubt all who thought this team wasn’t good enough. But even though they had all three points and played well enough, a lot of people would still have questions about this team going forward into the second week.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos