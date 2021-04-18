Condemning Russia as a secret agent linked to the Czech explosion – BBC News





It has been the international condemnation of Russia after two men suspected of attacking a nerve agent in Salisbury in the UK after a deadly explosion in 2014 in the Czech Republic. The White House said the actions were “subversive.” Russian state. The Czech Republic has announced that it will expel 18 Russian diplomats. Clive Myrie has presented security correspondent Gordon Correra and Sarah Rainsford in the BBC News Ten film in Moscow. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

#BBCAnews.



source