Earthquake information: Mag average. 5.0 earthquake – Ganjaw district, Magway region, 66 km southeast of Hakka, Myanmar (Burma), on April 18 7:54 pm (GMT +6: 30)





An earthquake of medium magnitude 5.0 at a depth of 37 km

Apr 18 13:34 UTC: First to report: GFZ after 9 minutes. April 18th 13:56: Volume recalculated from 4.9 to 5.2. The depth of the blast center was recalculated from 10.0 to 43.0 km (6.2 to 27 mi). The epicenter site was corrected at 19 km (12 mi) towards ENE. April 18th 14:22: Volume recalculated from 5.2 to 5.0. The depth of the hypocenter was recalculated from 43.0 to 37.0 km (27 to 23 miles). The epicenter location was corrected at 6.1 km (3.8 mi) towards WSW.

Update Sunday, April 18, 2021 1:39 PM

A moderately strong 4.9 earthquake strikes near Hakka, Chin State, Myanmar (Burma)

4.9 earthquake April 18 7:54 pm (GMT +6: 30)

A magnitude 4.9 earthquake was reported early in the evening near Hakka, Chin State, Myanmar (Burma), according to the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ), the earthquake occurred on Sunday April 18, 2021 at 7:24 PM local time in the area Shallow. Depth of 10 km. Shallow earthquakes are felt more strongly than deep earthquakes because they are closer to the surface. The exact size, focus and depth of an earthquake may be reviewed within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their report. Sismique (RéNaSS), which classified it as a 5.2 magnitude earthquake. A third agency, the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC), reported the same 4.9 magnitude earthquake, and based on preliminary seismic data, the earthquake should not cause any significant damage, but many people probably felt it as a slight shaking in the area. The epicenter area. A weak tremor was probably felt in Hakka (population 20,000) located 55 km from the epicenter, and Valm (population 5,400) 71 km. Monywa (population 182,000) is located 114 km from the epicenter. VolcanoDiscovery will automatically update the size and depth if these change and follow up if other important news about the earthquake becomes available. If you are in the region, please submit your experience to us through our reporting mechanism, either online or via our mobile app. This will help us provide more live updates to anyone around the world who wants to know more about this earthquake.

If you are or have been in this area during an earthquake, help others post your feedback and submit a quick report here.

Download the Volcanoes & Earthquakes app to get one of the fastest online seismic alerts: Android | Earthquake data:

I felt this earthquake

I didn’t feel it

Date and Time: April 18, 2021 13:24:34 UTC – Local Time at the epicenter: April 18 7:54 PM (GMT +6: 30) Size: 5 Depth: 37.0 km Latitude / Longitude of the epicenter: 22.41 Degree N / 94.2 ° E (Gangao District, Magway Region, Myanmar (Burma)) Nearest volcano: Lower Shindwin (107 km / 66 mi) Nearby towns and cities: 66 km (41 mi) ESE of Hakha (Chin) (population: 20000) -> See earthquakes nearby! 78 km (48 mi) southeast of Flame (population: 5,400) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 102 km (63 mi) west of Muniwa (Sajin) (population: 182,000) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 150 km (93 miles) northwest of Pakoku (Magway) (Population: 126,900) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 180 km (112 mi) northwest of Chuck (Magway) (Population: 90,900) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 200 km (124 mi) west of Mandalay (population: 1,208,100) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 263 km (163 mi) NW Magway (Population: 97,000) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 263 km (163 miles) NW Magway (pop: 97,000) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 358 km (222 miles) northwest of Nay Pyi Taw (Population: 925,000) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 414 km (257 mi) east of Dhaka (Bangladesh) (population: 1,0356,500)) -> See nearby Weather in the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: broken clouds 31.1 ° C (88 ° F), humidity: 28%, winds: 1 M / s (1 knot) from WSW Basic data source: GFZ (German Research Center for Geosciences) Rated energy source: 2 x 1012 joules (554 MWh, equivalent to 477 tons of TNT) More information

[show map]

[smaller] [bigger]

If you feel this earthquake (or if you are near the epicenter), please share your experience and provide a short “felt it” report! Other users will love to hear about it and also if you don’t feel an earthquake despite your presence in the area please report it! Your contribution is also valuable to seismology, earthquake risk analysis, and mitigation efforts. You can use your device’s location or the map to indicate where you are during an earthquake. Thank you! Data of the earthquake itself has been reported by various agencies

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more confident you will be in the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

MagnitudeDepthLocationSource 5.037 km Myanmar (Burma) GFZ 5.240 km MYANMAR, MYANMAR (Burma) EMSC 5.110 km near Mandalay, Myanmar (Burma) Rinas 5.235 km Myanmar, Myanmar (Burma) TMD 5.227 km 61 km ESE from Hakha, Myanmar, Myanmar (Burma) USGS5.148 km Myanmar, Myanmar (Burma) GeoAuUser Reports of this earthquake (3)

Contribution: Leave a comment if you find a specific report interesting or want to add to it. Mark as inappropriate, tag useful or interesting, post your user report!

Hakka / MMI IV / 2-5 sec

Southeastern Hakka / Weak Vibration (MMI III) / Vertical and Horizontal Swing / 5-10 sec

Strike / not felt

Try our free app!

Aftershocks

More information

Depending on its size, the fissure that was active during the earthquake ruptured along roughly the surface. 10 km2 (= 4 square miles) as a first-degree estimate. The rupture zone is likely to be about 5 km (3 mi) long, and aftershocks typically occur during the days and weeks following the earthquake at or near the same fault, at distances of approximately. Twice the length of the fissure area. The broad linear arrangement of aftershock centers often includes the main shock rupture zone (check the map below to verify). So far, no aftershocks have been recorded. Previous earthquakes in the same area, please wait while searching millions of records, this could take up to 20-30 seconds.

Click here to search our database of previous earthquakes in the same region since 1900!

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos