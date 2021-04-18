Connect with us

The migrant is “tied up” in ICE custody and subject to an “invasive procedure” – BBC News

5 mins ago

Wendy says she was given an invasive gynecological procedure that she did not properly accept at the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention center for migrants. In December 2020, 41 women filed affidavits in a class action lawsuit, and 34 reported unnecessary invasive gynecological procedures while in the U.S. authorities. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

