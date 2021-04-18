Uncategorized
The migrant is “tied up” in ICE custody and subject to an “invasive procedure” – BBC News
Wendy says she was given an invasive gynecological procedure that she did not properly accept at the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention center for migrants. In December 2020, 41 women filed affidavits in a class action lawsuit, and 34 reported unnecessary invasive gynecological procedures while in the U.S. authorities. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog
