Volcano earthquake report for Monday, April 19, 2021 / VolcanoDiscovery

Mon, 19 Apr 2021, 02:50

02:50 AM | Posted by: Earthquake Monitor

The world map shows volcanoes with shallow earthquakes (less than 20 km) in a radius of 20 km during the past 24 hours on April 19, 2021 The number in parentheses indicates the number of earthquakes.

Earthquakes detected near: Bardarbunga (14 earthquakes between Mag 0.2-1.1), Beleran (1 Mag 2.5 earthquake), Cayambe (1 Mag 4.3 earthquake), Clear Lake (26 earthquakes between Mag 0.3-2.7), Kosu (5 earthquakes) Between Mag 0.8 -1.2), El Misti (1 Mag 3.0 earthquake) Eldey (5 earthquakes between Mag 0.9-2.1), Etna (1 Mag 1.5 earthquake), Fagradalsfjall (14 earthquakes between Mag 0.3-1.2), Grímsvötn (4 earthquakes between Mag 0.4-1.1), Hengill (12 earthquakes between Mag 0.3-1.5), Hrómundartindur (4 earthquakes between Mag 0.5-1.2), Kilauea (9 earthquakes between Mag 1.6-2.3), Krafla (2 earthquakes between Mag 0.8-1.1), Krísuvík (27 earthquakes between Mag 0.1-2.0), Loki-Fögrufjöll volcano (2 mag earthquakes 0.8-1.1), Mauna Kea (1 Mag 2.3 earthquake), Munalua (5 earthquakes between Mag 1.7-2.5), Mount Shasta (1 Mag earthquake) 1.0), Nisyros (77 earthquakes between Mag 1.4-3.7), Pico (1 mag earthquake 2.2), Reykjanes (10 earthquakes between Mag 0.3-3.9), Sapankaya (1 Mag 4.1 earthquake), Susaki (1 Mag 1.8 earthquake), Takahara (1 quake mag 3.3) (updated 02h50)

Note: Earthquakes within 20 km from and at depths of less than 20 km have been reported under active volcanoes. The list is not complete as many volcanoes are not subject to monitoring and / or high-resolution seismic data is not available to the public.

Volcanoes with recent earthquakes above degree 2 or more than 10 earthquakes are listed below:

Bardarponga volcano (Iceland): 14 earthquakes up to 1.1 magnitude. Potential earthquake swarm: 14 earthquakes occurred near (under) the volcano in 19 hours, and the last earthquake was recorded 4 hours ago. Hypocenter depths ranged between 19.8 and 1.1 km Earthquake details: (only 5 largest) 1.1 17.4 km earthquake ESE from Bararbunga, Iceland, April 18, 2021 03:49 GMT (17 km ESE) 0.9 earthquake 3.2 km southeast of Pararbunga, Iceland, 18 April 2021 at 05:33 GMT (3 km ESE) 0.9 earthquake 17.5 km ESE from Pararbunga, Iceland, April 18, 2021 20:55 GMT (17 km ESE) 0.7 earthquake 16.4 km ESE from Pararbunga, Iceland, April 18, 2021 23 : 06 GMT (16 km ESE) 0.7 earthquake 18.3 km ESE from Bararbunga, Iceland, April 18, 2021 20:55 GMT (19 km ESE) All earthquakes at BardarbungaBiliran volcano (central Philippines): 2.5 on the Richter scale earthquake has occurred with a strong 2.5 at the volcano 15 hours ago. The earthquake, which may be volcanic in origin, is located at a depth of 7.0 km at a depth of 19 km southwest of the volcano. Earthquake detail: 2.5 earthquake 4.9 km northeast of San Isidro, Leyte, Eastern Visayas, Philippines, April 18, 2021 – 07:55 PM (Pacific Time) (19 km SW) All earthquakes at Peleran Cayambe volcano (Ecuador): Strong earthquake 4.3 magnitude A 4.3 magnitude earthquake struck the volcano 7 hours ago. The earthquake, which may be volcanic in origin, is located at a depth of 5.0 km, 16 km from the volcano. Earthquake detail: 4.3 earthquake cantons of Cayambe, Provincia de Pichincha, 48 km southeast of Ibarra, Ecuador, April 18, 2021 2:48 PM (GMT -5) (16 km E) All earthquakes at Lake Cayambe volcano Clare (California): 26 Up to 2.7 magnitude earthquake potential earthquake: 26 earthquakes occurred near (beneath) the volcano in 24 hours, the last time the earthquake was recorded was 18 minutes ago. Hypocenter depths ranged between 3.6 and 1.3 km Earthquake details: (only 5 largest) 2.7 Sonoma County earthquake, 13 miles southwest of Clearlake, Lake County, California, USA, April 19, 2021 02:21 GMT (16 km south) 1.9 7 km earthquake NW of The Geysers, CA, USA, April 18, 2021 08:41 GMT (18 km SSW) 1.6 earthquake 4 km W from Cobb, California, USA, April 18, 2021 08:40 GMT (17 km south) 1.1 earthquake 9 km northwest of Kobe, California, USA, April 18, 2021 at 20:23 GMT (15 km SSW) 1.0 earthquake 7 km northwest of Jezers, California, USA, April 18, 2021 22:26 local time Greenwich (18 km SSW) All earthquakes at Clear LakeEl Misti volcano (Peru): 3.0 magnitude earthquake A 3.0 magnitude earthquake occurred at the volcano 2 hours ago. The earthquake, which may be volcanic in origin, is located 10.0 km deep at a depth of 17 km southwest of the volcano. Earthquake details: earthquake reported (unconfirmed): near Arequipa, Arequipa, Peru, April 19, 2021 00:32 GMT (17 km SW) All earthquakes in El MistiEldey volcano (Iceland): 5 earthquakes of magnitude 2.15 have occurred near (Under) the volcano in 1 hour and 2 minutes, the last earthquake on record 12 hours ago. Hypocenter depths ranged between 15.0 and 5.1 km Earthquake details: 2.1 6.0 km northeast of Elde, Iceland, April 18, 2021 14:50 GMT (8 km northeast) 1.8 earthquake 7.4 km northeast of Elde, Iceland, April 18, 2021 14: 09 GMT (10 km northeast) 1.4 earthquake 7.7 km northeast of Elde, Iceland, April 18, 2021 15:11 GMT (9 km northeast) 1.3 earthquake 6.1 km northeast of Elde, Iceland, April 18, 2021 14:43 local time Greenwich (8 km northeast) 0.9 earthquake 5.6 km northwest of Reykjansta, Iceland, April 18, 2021 14:43 GMT (13 km northeast) All earthquakes are located in Eldi at the beginning of the Reykanes mountain range off the southern tip of Iceland. Its highest elevation is the upper part of Eldi Island, but most of the volcanic edifice is submerged in water, and several volcanic eruptions have occurred in historical times, the most recent of which is in 1926, the Vagradsviel volcano (Rikkanes Peninsula, Iceland): 14 earthquakes with a magnitude of 1.2 possible earthquake swarms: 14 Earthquakes occurred near (under) the volcano within 18 hours, the last of which was recorded 5 hours ago. Hypocenter depths ranged between 6.5 and 0.1 km Earthquake details: (only 5 largest) 1.2 3.4 km southwest earthquake Keeler, Iceland, April 18, 2021 11:37 GMT (4 km northeast) 1.1 earthquake 4.9 km northeast of Grindavik, Iceland, April 18, 2021, 20:53 GMT (6 km SW) 0.8 km / 2.1 km earthquake from Fagradalsviel, Iceland, April 18, 2021 16:33 GMT (2 km northeast) 0.8 earthquake 3.4 km south of Fagradalsviel, Iceland, 18 April 2021 03:01 GMT (2 km south) 0.7 earthquake 3.1 km southwest of Keilir, Iceland, April 18, 2021 11:30 GMT (4 km northeast) All earthquakes at FagradalsfjallHengill volcano (Iceland): 12 earthquakes up to magnitude 1.5 possible earthquake swarm: 12 earthquakes occurred near (under) the volcano in 20 hours, the last earthquake recorded 3 hours ago. Hypocenter depths ranged between 6.2 and 4.8 km. Earthquake details: (only 5 largest) 1.5 km east Eiturhóll, Iceland, 18 April 2021 03:40 GMT (6 km SSW) 1.4 earthquake 1.4 km east of Eiturhóll, Iceland, 18 April 2021, 23:22 GMT (6 km) SW) 0.9 earthquake 1.1 km east of Itorhall, Iceland, April 18, 2021 03:00 GMT (6 km SW) earthquake 0.9 km east of Itorhall, Iceland, April 18, 2021 03:40 GMT (7 km SSW) 0.8 earthquake 1.2 Kilometers east of Eiturhóll, Iceland, April 18, 2021 10:40 GMT (6 km SSW) All earthquakes at Hengill Kilauea volcano (Hawaii (Big Island)): 9 earthquakes of magnitude 2.39 earthquakes occurred near (under) the volcano within 19 hours, the last earthquake It was registered 5 hours ago. Hypocenter depths ranged between 6.7 and 0.0 km Earthquake details: (only 5 largest) 2.3 earthquake 14 km south of Volcano, Hawaii, USA, April 18, 2021 12:20 GMT (13 km SE) earthquake 2.1 25 miles southwest of Hilo, Hawaii County, USA, April 18, 2021 at 21:54 GMT (1 km northeast) 2.1 earthquake island of Hawaii, Hawaii, USA, April 18, 2021 21:47 GMT (1 km northwest) 2.1 25 earthquake Mile southwest of Hillo, Hawaii County, USA April 18, 2021 03:59 GMT (2 km NES) 1.9 earthquake 6 kilometers west of Volcano, Hawaii, USA, April 18, 2021 21:51 GMT (0 km NN) WEST) All earthquakes in Kilaukrysovik volcano (Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland): 27 earthquakes up to 2.0 magnitude possible earthquake swarm: 27 earthquakes occurred near (below) the volcano within 21 hours, the last earthquake recorded 3 hours ago. Hypocenter depths ranged between 6.1 and 0.1 km. Earthquake details: (only 5 largest) 2.0 1.4 km W earthquake from Keilir, Iceland, April 18, 2021 23:02 GMT (5 km WNW) 1.6 earthquake 1.8 km SSW from Keilir, Iceland, April 18, 2021, 11:13 GMT (4 kilometers W) 1.4 earthquake 2.1 kilometers southwest of Keeler, Iceland, April 18, 2021 04:47 GMT (4 kilometers w) 1.4 earthquake 1.3 kilometers southwest of Keeler, Iceland, April 18, 2021 03:30 GMT (4 km s) 1.2 km east of Keeler, Iceland, April 18, 2021 07:42 GMT (1 km northeast) All earthquakes in Krísuvík Mauna Kea volcano (Hawaii (Big Island)): 2.3 magnitude earthquake A 2.3 magnitude earthquake occurred in the volcano before 15 hours. The earthquake, which may be volcanic in origin, is located 8.1 kilometers deep at a depth of 7 kilometers southeast of the volcano. Earthquake details: 2.3 earthquake 22 miles west of Hilo, Hawaii County, USA, April 18, 2021 11:54 GMT (7 km southeast) All earthquakes in Mauna Kemunalua volcano (Hawaii (Big Island)): 5 earthquakes of magnitude 2.55 A degree that occurred near (the bottom) of the volcano within 13 hours, the last of which was recorded 7 hours ago. Hypocenter depths ranged between 6.9 and 0.0 km Earthquake details: 2.5 earthquake 22 km east of Honunaw – Nabobo, Hawaii, USA, April 18, 2021 13:17 GMT (5 km s) earthquake 2.1 25 km east of Honunau – Nabobo, Hawaii, states USA, April 18, 2021 at 08:16 GMT (4 km SW) 2.0 earthquake 23 km east of Honunaw Nabobo, Hawaii, USA, April 18, 2021 19:01 GMT (4 km NW) 1.9 earthquake 25 km West of a volcano, Hawaii, USA, April 18, 2021, 06:02 GMT (14 km ESE) 1.7 earthquake 25 km from Hunaynau-Nabobo, Hawaii, USA, April 18, 2021 19:26 GMT (8 km) South) All earthquakes at Monalua Nisyros volcano (Greece): 77 earthquakes of magnitude 3.7 Potential earthquake: 77 earthquakes occurred near (below) the volcano in 23 hours, the last earthquake recorded was 27 minutes ago. Hypocenter depths ranged between 18.8 and 2.5 km. Earthquake details: (only 5 largest) 3.7 Aegean earthquake, 55 km south of Kos town, Dodecanese, southern Aegean, Greece, April 18, 2021 15:22 GMT (15 km south) 3.6 Aegean earthquake, 53 km south of Kos, Dodecanese, Southern Aegean, Greece, April 18, 2021 03:24 GMT (16 km SSW) 3.4 Aegean earthquake, 52 km south of Kos, Dodecanese, South Aegean, Greece, April 18, 2021 19:19 GMT (16 km south) 3.3 Aegean earthquake, 53 km south of Kos town, Dodecanese, southern Aegean, Greece, April 18, 2021 17:07 GMT (18 km south) 3.1 Aegean earthquake, 62 km south of Kos town, Dodecanese, southern Aegean, Greece, April 18, 2021 09:12 GMT (17 km SW) All earthquakes in Niserospico volcano (Azores): 2.2-magnitude earthquake A 2.2-magnitude earthquake occurred at the volcano 11 hours ago. The earthquake, which may be volcanic in origin, is located at a depth of 0 km, 2 km from the volcano. Earthquake details: 2.2 earthquake 15 km southeast of Madalena, Azores, Portugal, April 18, 2021 15:27 GMT. (2 km E) All earthquakes at Pico Reykjanes volcano (Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland): 10 earthquakes of magnitude 3.910 occurred near (below) the volcano within 20 hours, the last of which was recorded 3 hours ago. Hypocenter depths ranged between 6.5 and 3.5 km Earthquake details: (only 5 largest) 3.9 km west of Grindavik, Iceland, 18 April 3:17 pm (GMT +0) (7 km south) 2.1 5.3 km northeast of Grindavík, Iceland, earthquake April 18, 2021 04:31 GMT (6 km east) 1.1 earthquake 4.0 km northwest of Grindavík, Iceland, April 18, 2021 23:48 GMT (4 km south) 0.9 earthquake 5.3 km northeast of Grindavík, Iceland, April 18, 2021 04 : 31 GMT (6 km E) 0.7 earthquake 5.3 km northeast of Grindavík, Iceland, April 18, 2021 05:22 GMT (6 km east) All earthquakes at Reykjanes Sabancaya volcano (Peru): 4.1 magnitude earthquake A 4.1 magnitude earthquake occurs Degree in the volcano 22 hours ago. The earthquake, which may be volcanic in origin, is located 10.0 km deep at a depth of 17 km from the volcano. Earthquake detail: 4.1 earthquake 54 km north of El Pedregal, Provincia de Caylloma, Arequipa, Peru, April 17 at 11:55 pm (GMT -5) (17 km WSW) All earthquakes at Sabancaya Takahara volcano (Honshu) : 3.3 magnitude earthquake: An earthquake of 3.3 magnitude struck the volcano 12 hours ago. The earthquake, which may be volcanic in origin, is located at a depth of 9.5 km, 3 km from the volcano. Earthquake details: 3.3 Nikko-Shi earthquake, 37 km north Utsunomiya, Tochigi, Japan, April 18, 2021 23: 46: 47.66 (3 km E) all earthquakes in Takahara

