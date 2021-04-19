Earthquake information: Mag average. 5.5 Earthquake – Banda Sea, 110 km northeast of Lospalos, Laotem, East Timor, on April 19 4:07 pm (GMT +9)





An earthquake of medium magnitude 5.5 at a depth of 46 km

April 19 07:15 UTC: First to report: GFZ after 8 minutes. April 19 07:15: Now using data updates from BMKG 19 April 07:20: Volume recalculated from 5.7 to 5.6. Corrected epicenter location of 4.6 km (2.8 mi) towards southeastern Europe. April 19 07:25: The amount recalculated from 5.6 to 5.5. The epicenter location was corrected at 2.5 km (1.5 mi) towards SSW.

Update Monday, April 19, 2021, 7:18

An earthquake measuring 5.7 on the Richter scale is 113 km northeast of Lospalos, East Timor

5.7 Earthquake April 19 4:07 pm (GMT +9)

An earthquake measuring 5.7 on the Richter scale occurred just 10 minutes ago 113 km northeast of Lospalos, East Timor, the Indonesian Meteorological Agency, Climatology, and Geophysics reported, and the earthquake struck at a fairly shallow depth of 46 km below the epicenter near Lospalus, Lotem, Timor. – Listy, Monday afternoon, April 19, 2021 at 4:07 pm local time. The exact size, focus and depth of an earthquake may be revised within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their reports. Surveillance Sismique (RéNaSS) that recorded a magnitude 5.4 earthquake. Other agencies that reported the same earthquake include the German Geosciences Research Center (GFZ) with a magnitude of 5.4 and the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) of 5.6 magnitude. Generally earthquakes of this magnitude are recorded by more than one agency and the results can be shown. It varies, with subsequent reports coming after the first one often showing greater accuracy. Based on the preliminary seismic data, the earthquake should not have caused any major damage, but many people probably felt it as a slight shaking in the epicenter area. The weak tremor was probably felt at Lospalos (17200) located 113 km from the epicenter. VolcanoDiscovery will automatically update the size and depth if these changes and follow up if other important earthquake news becomes available. If you are in the region, please submit your experience to us through our reporting mechanism, either online or via our mobile app. This will help us provide more live updates to anyone around the world who wants to know more about this earthquake.

Date and time: April 19, 2021 07:07:37 UTC – Local time at epicenter: April 19 4:07 PM (GMT +9) Strength: 5.5 Depth: 46.0 km Latitude / Center longitude: 8.1 ° S / 127.9 Degrees East (Panda) Sea, East Timor) Nearest volcano: Wörlali (136 km / 85 mi) Nearby towns and cities: 110 km (68 mi) ENE of Lospalos (population: 17200) -> See nearby earthquakes! 164 km (102 mi) ENE of Baucau (population: 16,000) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 178 km (111 mi) ENE of Venilale (Population: 16,000) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 189 km (117 mi) ENE of Viqueque (Population: 6080) – -> See nearby earthquakes 261 km (162 mi) ENE from Delhi (Population: 150,000) -> See nearby earthquakes 266 km (165 mi) ENE from Aileu (Population: 17,400) -> See earthquakes nearby! 287 km (178 miles) east of Likisa (population: 19,000) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 302 km (188 mi) east of Maubara (population: 16,300) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 311 km (193 mi) ENE from Maliana (pop: 22,000) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 320 km (199 mi) ENE from Suai (population: 21,500) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! Weather at the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: broken clouds 28.8 ° C (84 ° F), humidity: 67%, winds: 6 m / s (12 knots) from S Primary data source: BMKG (Indonesia Meteorological, Climatic and Geophysical Agency) Energy Estimated Output: 1.1 x 1013 Joules (3.12 GWh, equivalent to 2,682 tons of TNT or 0.2 atomic bombs!) More information

If you feel this earthquake (or if you are near the epicenter), please share your experience and provide a short “felt it” report! Other users will love to hear about it and also if you don’t feel an earthquake despite your presence in the area please report it! Your contribution is also valuable to seismology, earthquake risk analysis, and mitigation efforts. You can use your device’s location or the map to indicate where you are during an earthquake. Thank you! Data of the earthquake itself has been reported by various agencies

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more confident you will be in the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

MagnitudeDepthLocationSource5,546 kmTimor Region, IndonesiaBMKG5,190 km5.6 TIMOR SEA, IndonesiaEMSC5,385 km Sea Panda, Indonesia GFZ5,5109 kmNear Ambon, Indonesia RENASS 5.185 km 112 Km NE of Lospalos, Timor Leste, Indonesia (2 reports) on USGSU This earthquake

Darwin / Very Weak Vibration (MMI II) / 10-15 sec

Darwin / Very Weak Vibration (MMI II) / 2-5 sec

Aftershocks

More information

Depending on its size, the fissure that was active during the earthquake ruptured along roughly the surface. 32 km2 (= 12 square miles) as a first-class estimate. The rupture zone is likely to be about 10 kilometers (6 mi) long, and aftershocks typically occur during the days and weeks following an earthquake at or near the same fault, at distances of approximately. Twice the length of the fissure area. The broad linear arrangement of aftershock centers often includes the main shock rupture zone (check the map below to verify). So far, no aftershocks have been recorded. Previous earthquakes in the same area, please wait while searching millions of records, this could take up to 20-30 seconds.

