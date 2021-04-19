The image shows predictions for the course of the tsunami in Japan after the 2011 earthquake





Copyright Agence France-Presse 2017-2021. All rights reserved.

As the Japanese government announced that it would release treated water from a nuclear plant into the ocean, several social media posts shared an alleged satellite image of the resulting pollution. But the posts shared the photo in the wrong context. In fact, the image shows a prediction by the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) for the tsunami of March 2011 after a massive earthquake hit Japan’s Tohoku region.

Photo posted on Twitter on April 10, 2021.

Various colored markers appear on the world map.

Captioned: “Japan Alert About Nuclear Wastewater To All Over The World! The disgraceful Japanese government will soon dump nuclear wastewater in Fukushima in the Pacific Ocean. This will be the largest man-made environmental disaster of this century #Japannuclearwastewater #JapanRogueState”.

Screenshot of the misleading post, taken April 13, 2021.

The post circulated online after Japan announced that it would release more than 1 million tons of treated water from the Fukushima nuclear plant into the ocean.

According to Agence France-Presse, the announcement sparked an angry response from countries such as China and South Korea.

But the Japanese government has argued that the release is safe because the water will be treated to remove the radioactive elements.

The photo is also shared along with a similar claim on the Chinese microblogging site Weibo here and here; On Facebook here and here; And on Twitter here and here.

The claim is wrong: the photo has nothing to do with the contamination of nuclear waste.

The combined image and keyword searches on Google found the image consistent with several graphics published by the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) following the massive earthquake that struck Japan’s Tohoku region on March 11, 2011.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA): “The graphics display forecast results, showing qualitative and quantitative information about the tsunami, including the interaction of the tsunami wave with features of the ocean floor and adjacent coasts.”

Here is a screenshot comparison of the image in the misleading posts (L) and the NOAA image (R):

Comparison of screenshot of the image in the misleading posts and the NOAA post.

The same image was also posted with the correct caption by Getty on March 11, 2011.

Getty Images NOAA Image Credits. Photo caption: “The packaged colors show the maximum calculated amplitude of the tsunami in centimeters within 24 hours of the wave’s propagation. The black lines appear at the time of the calculated tsunami’s arrival. An earthquake of magnitude 8.9 struck the northeastern coast of Japan, causing a tsunami throughout the countries bordering the ocean Quiet “.

In response to the misleading posts, a spokesperson for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration told AFP in an email on April 16, 2020: “It is clear that the tweet incorrectly describes the Tohoku map of the tsunami. [The map] This is a diagram of the maximum wave amplitude from the Thoku tsunami of March 2011. ‘

AFP previously revealed misleading posts about radiation from Fukushima that shared a wrong diagram from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos