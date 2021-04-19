The “traumatized” teachers feared more tremors





Cecilia Xavier

Francfontein – Some teachers and support staff at the Edward // Jarweb Elementary School in Sisfontein district refuse to return to their duty station for fear of earthquakes.

Despite a directive from the Ministry of Education requiring them to return to school on March 1, 2021, teachers and support staff have refused the order.

Instead, they want education authorities to transfer them to other schools, saying they feel insecure in Edward / Jarweb.

The school is located in Anker village approximately 45 km along the Kamangab-Khorekas Road.

In 2018, a 5.0 magnitude earthquake jolted the community, disrupting learning and teaching in the school in the process.

This led to the Regional Directorate of Education temporarily relocating the school to France Frederiks Combined School in Francfontaine.

I have had five surgeries on my body. “When this earthquake happens, it’s like tearing me apart,” said one of the teachers, Pauline Oasis, who is now volunteering with France Frederiks.

Early this year, Edward // Garoweb Elementary School was declared safe for both learners and teachers. Consequently, only a few teachers and support staff joined the learners at the school.

The remaining teachers and support staff continue to come to work at the France Frederiks Joint School.

On April 4 this year, the village was hit by another earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 ° C – and according to several seismic research agencies, the earthquake occurred at a depth of about 10 kilometers.

Moderate to strong shaking occurred near the epicenter, while slight tremors were felt in northwestern Namibia, including Kunene, parts of Omosati, Oshana, Oshikoto and Zambezi.

The earthquake did some damage to buildings, while the earthquake was strong enough to move huge rocks near Anker.

A boulder rolled onto a mountain, leaving deep scars in the ground while it caused other rocks to be removed from its path.

“I was on the farm, about six kilometers outside of Anker, and witnessed the earthquake, which forced me out of the tent I was sleeping in,” recalls one of the affected teachers, Vivian Gamgoases.

“It is dangerous because I cannot bear this thing; it does not mean that I am against the orders of the Ministry – I obeyed them, but please, I cannot bear the earthquake, to be honest.”

Some employees recounted their experience, and said they endure sleepless nights due to fear of more tremors in the area.

My father passed away recently, but I did not attend the funeral because it was the least of my worries. That’s why I say my priority is to be in a safe place free from earthquakes, ”said Monica Ames, one of the support team members.

Speaking during a consultative meeting with some employees last week, Executive Director of the Ministry of Education Sanet Stinkamp indicated that although the ministry sympathizes with the staff, the relocation will not happen overnight, as there are procedures that must be followed.

She added that the interventions made by Kunene Governor Marius Chia and other stakeholders were an indication that a solution was being considered.

“We have come to listen; we have heard you, but this process is continuing – it’s not an overnight thing. There is no one here to hurt your feelings, but everything takes time – and we need to respect it.”

Education Minister Anna Njibondoka added that the plight of the learners must also be taken into account before a decision is made.

I don’t want these kids to waste any more time. Children’s education must continue while strategies are being developed. “

2021-04-19 Staff Reporter





