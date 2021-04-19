A moderate magnitude 4.2 earthquake was just reported 24 km southwest of Shikotan, Russia / VolcanoDiscovery





Earthquake 4.2 April 19 8:22 pm (GMT +10)

A magnitude 4.2 earthquake occurred on Monday, April 19, 2021 at 8:22 PM local time near Shikotan, Sakhalin Oblast, Russia, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC). It is located at a fairly shallow depth of 50 km. The exact size, focus and depth of an earthquake may be revised within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their reports. Extremely weak tremors were felt including Shikotan (population 2100) located 24 km from the epicenter, Yuzhno-Kurilsk (population 6500) 76 km, Otrada (population 3200) 79 km away, and Nemuro (population 31200) 88 km away. .

Date and time: April 19 8:22 PM (GMT +10) local time (April 19, 2021 10:22 GMT) Size: 4.2 Depth: 50.0 km Latitude / longitude center: 43.6 degrees north / 146.6 degrees east (north ocean Pacific, Russia) Primary data source: EMSC

