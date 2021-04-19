NASA will take the helicopter to Mars for the first time – BBC News





A small helicopter, the size of a chihuahua, will be the first to fly to another planet. The Asthma is a 1.8-kg helicopter that flew to NASA inside the Perseverance vehicle to Mars, which landed in February 2021. NASA says it aims to test it on Monday, April 19, but admits it may not be successful, in which case try again during the week. Flying to the Red Planet is not easy – as BBC science journalist Laura Foster and Nasa systems engineer Farah Alibay explain.

