The imprisoned Kremlin critic Navalny went to the hospital to live

Imprisoned Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny has been taken from a penal colony to a regional hospital for prisoners east of Moscow because concerns about his health are growing. The Russian Federal Prison Service (FSIN) said in a statement that the opposition leader had been taken to hospital, a hospital that specializes in “dynamic” patient observation. The hospital is located in the “territory” of another penal colony in the Vladimir region. #CNN #New.

ExBUlletin

