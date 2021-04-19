Marjorie Taylor Greene has thrown the “America First” table after the GOP coup





Conservative councilor Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia is canceling the planned launch of her “America First” box after receiving blows from her party leaders, although it was confirmed through a spokeswoman on Friday that the box would be launched. Nick Dyer Greene’s spokesman told CNN in an email Saturday afternoon that the Georgian Republican is not “launching anything.” “The president of Congress wants to make it clear that he is not launching anything. This was an early planning proposal and nothing was agreed or approved,” he told CNN in an email, citing a plane promoting Punchbowl News. which used inflammatory rhetoric. He added that “he did not support this language and did not intend to implement anything.” As of Friday, he said his office would launch the caucus “very soon.” “Watch out for the release of the America First Caucus platform very soon when it is announced to the public,” Dyer told CNN on Friday. #MarjorieTaylorGreene #CNN #New.



