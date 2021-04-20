Earthquake information: Mag average. 4.4 Earthquake – Aegean Sea, 51 km south of Kos, Dodecanese, Southern Aegean, Greece, Tuesday April 20, 2021 8:09 AM (GMT +3)





An average earthquake of 4.4 magnitude at a depth of 16 km

April 20 05:30 UTC: First to report: VolcanoDiscovery after 21 minutes. April 20 05:15: Now using data updates from NOA … [show all] … April 20 05:17: Epicenter location corrected 2.2 km (1.3 mi) toward WSW April 20 05:23: Hypocenter depth was recalculated from 10.0 to 15.4 km (6.2 to 9.6 miles). Corrected epicenter location 3.2 km (2 mi) southwest towards 20 April 06:06: The epicenter depth was recalculated from 15.4 to 16.2 km (9.6 to 10.1 mi).

Tue Update, 20 Apr 2021, 05:18

An earthquake averaging 4.4 on the Richter scale was just reported 49 kilometers south of Kos, Greece

4.4 Earthquake Apr 20 8:09 AM (GMT +3)

The National Observatory of Athens (NOA) reported a 4.4-magnitude earthquake in Greece near the town of Kos, Dodecanese, southern Aegean, just 8 minutes ago. The earthquake struck on Tuesday morning April 20, 2021 at 8:09 local time at a shallow depth of 10 km. The exact size, focus and depth of an earthquake may be reviewed within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their report. Earth Science (GFZ), which listed it as a magnitude 4.3 earthquake. A third agency, the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC), reported the same 4.4 magnitude earthquake, and based on preliminary seismic data, many people may have felt the earthquake in the epicenter area. It should not have caused much damage, other than falling off shelves, broken windows, etc. In Kardamena (population 1,900) located 36 km from the epicenter, Kefalos (population 2,500) 38 km, Antimacheia (population 2,300) at 40 km, and the city of Kos (population 19,200) at 49 km. Near the epicenter where people may have felt a very weak tremor include Kalymnos (population 12,300) located 58 km from the epicenter, Turgutreis (16,500 people) at 62 km, Bodrum (population 39,300) 68 km away, and Rhodes (No. 56100) at a distance of 92 km. VolcanoDiscovery will automatically update the size and depth if these change and follow up if other important earthquake news becomes available. If you are in the region, please submit your experience to us through our reporting mechanism, either online or via our mobile app. This will help us provide more live updates to anyone around the world who wants to know more about this earthquake.

If you are or have been in this area during an earthquake, help others post your feedback and submit a quick report here.

Download the Volcanoes & Earthquakes app to get one of the fastest online seismic alerts: Android | Earthquake data:

I felt this earthquake

I didn’t feel it

Date and time: April 20, 2021 05:09:52 UTC – Local time at the epicenter: Tuesday, April 20, 2021 8:09 AM (GMT +3) Size: 4.4 Depth: 16.2 km Latitude / longitude of the epicenter: 36.4403 ° N / 27.1843 ° E (Aegean Sea, Greece) Nearest volcano: Nisyros (16 km / 10 mi) Nearby towns and cities: 15 km (9 mi) south of Nikia (population: 48) -> See nearby earthquakes! 39 km (24 mi) SSE of Kéfalos (population: 2530) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 42 km (26 mi) south of Antimacia (Dodecanese) (population: 2,250) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 51 km (32 miles) south of Kos Town (Kos) (Pop: 19200) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 59 km (37 mi) southeast of Kalymnos (Dodecanese) (Population: 12,300) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 61 km (38 mi) WSW from Simi (pop: 2350) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 65 km (40 mi) south of Turgutreis (Bodrum, Turkey) (Population: 16,500) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 70 km (43 miles) southwest of Bodrum (Turkey) (pop: 39300) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 93 km (58 miles) west of Rhodes (Population: 56,100) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 351 km (218 mi) ESE of Athens (Population: 664,000) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 75 km (46 mi) northwest of Rhodes Island (p: 115,300) -> Watch nearby earthquakes Weather at the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: few clouds 15 ° C (59 ° F), humidity: 58%, winds: 5 m / W (9 knots) from WNW Primary data source: NOA (National Observatory of Athens) Rated outgoing energy: 2.5 × 1011 joules (69.8 MWh, equivalent to 60 tons of TNT) More information

[show map]

[smaller] [bigger]

If you feel this earthquake (or if you are near the epicenter), please share your experience and provide a short “felt it” report! Other users will love to hear about it and also if you don’t feel an earthquake despite your presence in the area please report it! Your contribution is also valuable to seismology, earthquake risk analysis, and mitigation efforts. You can use your device’s location or the map to indicate where you are during an earthquake. Thank you! Data of the earthquake itself has been reported by various agencies

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more confident you will be in the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

MagnitudeDepthLocationSource4,416 km16 Km S From Nissiros, Greece, Greece ZAMG4,619 km29 Km S of Mandraki, Greece USGS 4,310 km Mediterranean, 550 km North of Marsa Matruh, Greece User reports about this earthquake (6)

Contribution: Leave a comment if you find a specific report interesting or want to add to it. Mark as inappropriate, tag useful or interesting, post your user report!

Kefalos (40 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Single side vibration / 2-5 seconds: Home shake

Cos / very weak vibration (MMI II) / rumble, shake / 2-5 seconds

Town Kos / Light shaking (MMI IV) / Rattling, shaking / 1-2 sec

Rhodes / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / clank, shake / 10-15 sec

49.6 km north from the epicenter [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III)

51.3 km north from the epicenter [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI V) / Rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

Try our free app!

Previous earthquakes in the same area Please wait while we search through millions of records, this may take up to 20-30 seconds.

Click here to search our database of previous earthquakes in the same region since 1900!

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos