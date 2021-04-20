Earthquake information: Mag average. 4.4 – 25 km NW of Golfito, Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, at 2021-04-20 05:22:48





An average earthquake of 4.4 magnitude at a depth of 11 km

April 20 11:28 UTC: First to report: INETER after 5 minutes April 20 11:35: Volume recalculated from 4.6 to 4.4. The depth of the hypocenter was recalculated from 6.0 to 8.0 kilometers (3.7 to 5 miles). Epicenter location corrected 3.8 km (2.4 mi) towards SE 20 Apr 13:14: Hypocenter depth was recalculated from 8.0 to 11.0 km (5 to 6.8 mi). The epicenter position was corrected at 5.4 km (3.4 mi) to a northeastern direction.

Date and time: April 20, 2021 11:22:48 UTC – Local time at epicenter: 04-20-2021 05: 22:48 Longitude: 4.4 Depth: 11.0 km Latitude / Center longitude: 8.776 ° N / 83.284 Degree west (Golfito, Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica) Nearest volcano: Paro (85 km / 53 mi) Nearby towns and cities: 27 km (17 mi) northwest of Golfito (Puntarenas) (Population: 6780) -> See nearby earthquakes! 33 km (21) miles south of Ciudad Cortes (Puntarenas) (Population: 3,850) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 35 km (22 mi) west of San Vito (Puntarenas) (Population: 3,980) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 40 km (25 mi) WNW of Corredor (Ciudad Neily, Puntarenas) (population: 7,080) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 44 km (28 mi) south of Buenos Aires (Puntarenas) (Population: 11,700) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 56 km (35 mi) west of They (Puntarenas) (Population: 4,570) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 80 km (50 mi) south of San Isidro (San Jose) (Population: 34,900) -> See earthquakes nearby! 138 km (86 miles) south of Puerto Limon (Limon) (Population: 63,100) -> See earthquakes nearby! 156 km (97 miles) south of San Jose (San Jose) (population: 335,000) -> See earthquakes nearby! 217 km (135 mi) SE of Puntarenas (Population: 35700) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! Weather at the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: overcast clouds of 22.5 ° C (72 ° F), humidity: 94%, winds: 1 m / s (2 knots) of NE Primary data source: Estimated energy released: 2.5 × 1011 joules (69.8 Megawatt hours, equivalent to 60 tons of TNT) more information

MagnitudeDepthLocationSource 4,411 km44 Km Northeast Of Playa Madrigal, Costa Rica INETERunspecifiedn / a Near San Isidro, San José, Costa Rica VolcanoDiscovery 4,426 km5 Km West Of Chacarita, Buenos Aires., Costa RSN4,426 km COSTA RICAEMSCUs reports

Aqua Hot (53.1 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Moderate vibration (MMI V): The moderately bed rocking woke me up. Moderate intensity

Playa San Josecito (13 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Light vibration (MMI IV) / Single side vibration / Very short

72 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / rumble, shake / 2-5 seconds

YuVita / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Clank, shake / 2-5 seconds

Puerto Jiménez / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / clank, shake / Very short

Boquete (77.9 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Single side vibration / Very short

Ojochal, Puntarenas Costa Rica / Light Shaking (MMI IV) / Horizontal (Side) Swinging / 2-5 seconds

Puerto Jimenez, can remain rica / light shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 5-10 seconds

