A small earthquake jolts St. Louis County on Tuesday





FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis covers the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programs on the air every week. Our website and live video streaming work 24/7. Download our notification apps and follow us on social media for updates on your feed.

President Harry Truman said, “It’s amazing what you can achieve if you don’t care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well in Fox 2. Our teamwork is shown every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On”. Honestly, we’re so busy that we don’t have to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where stories take us. Be it in Washington, D.C. when a man from Belleville opened fire while playing a baseball game in Congress or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews have regained power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage you can count on means “wake up your day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 AM to 10:00 AM, we lead the way with breaking news. But our early morning staff also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve was highlighted by our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigation unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and have relied on our veteran journalists to make a difference with the stories we cover. The shooting of Police Officer Arnold Ryan O’Connor is just one example of this. Yasmine Hoda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehab in Colorado.

Last but not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 have a commitment to cover local politics. We host the debates between the candidates and we have the broadest coverage for the presidential elections. Our commitment to politics is not only during an election year. We produce two political shows that are broadcast every weekend.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos