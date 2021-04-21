



The small building at Woodville School, built in 1879, is New Zealand’s oldest classroom still in use, but the buildup of large earthquakes and renovation costs may soon be brought to a halt.

Generations of schoolchildren whisper of the ghostly nun ringing the small block bell of Woodville School, but now the bell may be ringing for New Zealand’s oldest classroom.

The building has been part of Woodville School since 1879, two years after the school opened with a roll of 30 children, and is the only classroom in that era still in use today.

But the exorbitant costs of ensuring the venerable classrooms are fit for purpose, and the work necessary to strengthen earthquakes, have called its future into question.

Woodville School Board Chair Grant Squires said the Department of Education was still considering what to do, but indicated during discussions about the school’s 10-year property plan that it believed the money would be better spent on upgrading the rest of the school buildings.

The community has been in panic since a school newsletter reported possible plans to fencing and put up for sale the Junior Building, as members of Woodville Community News on Facebook discussed potential protests and plans to save the building.

The head of the ministry’s educational infrastructure service, Kim Shannon, said any decision would take into account the block’s heritage status, and that the government’s policy requires that all alternative options be fully explored in public consultation before selling or relocating the building.

A date for consultations will be scheduled after the property plan is finalized.

Annette Nebe said she hopes the community will have the opportunity to fundraise, and possibly purchase historic classrooms, to keep them in identifiable form.

“It is a part of us. It is our school, our society and our history.”

Nippi had many fond memories of the little block, especially scaring herself and her classmates with stories of Junior Block Nun.

She said the ghost story passed from one child to the next, long before Nippy began at Woodville School in 1978.

The nun monk the small building, as there was an old bell that did not ring with the others.

The story goes, and the reason it’s never used is because a young nun who was working at school in the old days fell down and broke her neck as she climbed a ladder to knock it – some kids said her blood was still staining the bell.

So when she disappeared, everyone’s eyes became 20 times bigger, and the kids started to whisper, ‘It’s the nun.’

Really, Nebi said, the old bell wasn’t connected to the same system as other bells, and it only rang for large gatherings or school reunions – but that was so rare that many kids didn’t connect the dots.

“To be honest, I thought the stories were pretty much true throughout the school.”

The Woodville County Vision will formally discuss organizing a community response to the Woodville School Building condition.

