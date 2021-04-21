He was reporting on Putin’s future in Russia – BBC News





Vladimir Putin has been repeatedly criticized by world leaders in recent weeks for his treatment of opposition activist Alexei Navalny by Russia. 2,000 miles (3,200 km) east of Moscow, in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, ordinary Russians told the BBC’s Steve Rosenberg how they felt about the country’s future – while the journalist was in custody. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

#Russia #Putin #BBCNews.



source