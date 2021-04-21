What is the fault of the Hollywood earthquake?





The Hollywood Fault runs through some of the most populous parts of Los Angeles. According to the California Geological Survey, the fault roughly runs along Franklin Street across Hollywood and Sunset Boulevard across West Hollywood.

Hollywood Fault.

(California Geological Survey)

What’s wrong with Hollywood?

It can cause a magnitude 7 earthquake.

How long have scientists known about the error?

The Hollywood bug has been known for many decades, but its exact path has only become clearer in recent years.

Could it combine with other faults to cause a bigger earthquake?

Yeah. The Hollywood Fault will likely be torn apart almost simultaneously with the Santa Monica Fault in the West and Raymond’s Fault in the East.

Located below Rodeo Drive and the shopping district in Beverly Hills, the Santa Monica Fault passes through what’s called the Golden Triangle and runs between the streets of Santa Monica and Wilshire, according to a state map published in 2018. Westside, straddling or parallel to Santa Monica Street through Century City and Westwood before veering To the west, with clips reaching Brentwood, Santa Monica, and the Pacific Palisades.

The Raymond Fault runs from northeastern Los Angeles through South Pasadena, Pasadena, San Marino, Arcadia, Monrovia, and the unincorporated East Pasadena region. As for the stretches, the rift runs along portions of Eagle Rock, York and Huntington Streets and under the stretch of Interstate 110 in southern Pasadena.

Raymond’s fault caused the Pasadena magnitude 4.9 earthquake in 1988, which actually threw seismologist Lucy Jones out of bed.

Why are so many buildings built over the Hollywood rift?

When Hollywood transformed in the 1920s from lemon groves into a capital of entertainment, few people were aware of the flaws. Homes, apartments, and offices are built along the Hollywood Fault Zone.

Indeed, as described in US Geological Survey scientist Susan Hough’s book “The Great Earthquake Debate: The Crusade, the Skeptic, and the Rise of Modern Seismology,” there was much debate in the 1920s about whether Southern California was at great risk of earthquakes.

“During the early 1920s, people of Southern California could believe the line woven by commercial interests: Yes, earthquakes sometimes occurred in Southern California, but they were just a fleeting nuisance,” she wrote.

Evidence of these efforts appeared in the Los Angeles Times, as revealed by Hogg’s research. Days after an earthquake measuring 6.8 on the Richter scale shook Santa Barbara in 1925, leaving 13 people dead and causing millions of property damage, The Times published a story titled “Wonderful, Santa Barbara”, providing reassurances that “in terms of earthquakes, the Santa Barbara is today about the safest community in the whole country. ”

“I found the city safe from earthquakes,” said one story in The Times in 1927. Searching for a geologist speaking to a group of building owners in Los Angeles, the story said that in Southern California, “no other section in the United States is more free from major earthquake hazards.”

The most dangerous southern California earthquake in modern recorded history occurred six years later. The 1933 Long Beach earthquake with a magnitude of 6.4 kills 120 people.

“I found the city safe from earthquakes,” a 1927 Los Angeles Times article said. Six years later, Southern California suffered one of the deadliest earthquakes in modern record.

When did officials realize it was a bad idea to have buildings directly above the rift?

The Silmar earthquake of magnitude 6.6 in 1971 showed how buildings located directly above the earthquake fault that reached the surface could be destroyed. In that earthquake, buildings on either side of the San Fernando Fault were shattered. One side of the fissure is eight feet away from the other. About 80% of buildings along the rift suffered moderate to severe damage.

In the aftermath of this earthquake, state lawmakers passed a law generally prohibiting construction of new buildings over earthquake faults.

Sometimes, owners only discover that they are living in the crack of an earthquake after the vibration has started.

Some homeowners in Napa found that they lived directly above the fault of an earthquake when a magnitude 6 earthquake struck in 2014.

One family found that the foundation of their home was broken in two. When the earthquake struck, it looked like an explosion, as the western half of the house moved nine inches to the north, and the eastern half jumps, ending up being over a half-inch higher than the western half.

It was one of those things when you have no control whatsoever. And you shiver. And you think at any moment, the house could disintegrate and flatten out. This was one of those things when you have no control at all. Terrifying thing. “

The damage was so bad after the earthquake that the city of Napa ordered the Weetlox family to move out of their home. But the neighboring houses had virtually no structural damage, which underscores how different they can be if the building is only a few meters away, and not above the fault.

Scott Whitlock walks along a crooked sidewalk while helping his parents out of their damaged home in 2014 … the fault line was unknown to geologists before it exploded in Napa.

(Rick Loomis / Los Angeles Times)

Have cities followed state law that generally prohibits building on top of defects?

A Los Angeles Times analysis published in 2013 said that the cities of Los Angeles and Santa Monica in the previous decade had approved more than a dozen construction projects on or near two known defects without the need for seismic studies to determine whether buildings could be destroyed in an earthquake.

Building records in Los Angeles showed that when officials approved the projects, they used outdated information that put the Santa Monica and Hollywood bugs out of the developments.

City officials could have called for extensive underground drilling to determine if a flaw in the development was before the projects were permitted. Instead, they approved developers’ geology reports and concluded that fault studies are not required.

One big problem, I found the story at the time: The state didn’t create rift zones for neighborhoods around the Hollywood breakdowns or Santa Monica, so cities were not required to enforce the law there.

The Times reported that California’s once ambitious effort to map earthquake faults across the state slowed to the point of creep between 1991 and 2013, a victim of budget cuts. At the time, state officials said there were still about 300 maps to draw and more to review – including some in densely populated areas of Southern California.

What happened as a result of this argument?

Then – Gov. Jerry Brown in 2014 proposed a sharp increase in the state budget for mapping earthquake faults in California, which was approved by the state legislature. The Hollywood Fault Map was officially released later that year, and the Santa Monica Fault Map was released in 2018.

Was development restricted in areas where the country published the earthquake fault map?

Yeah. In a Long Beach suburb, a developer has taken great care to avoid building new homes over a Signal Hill fault and put a road, tennis courts, and parking lots over or around the fault instead.

“You’re just not putting someone’s bedroom over a mistake. There’s a legal problem, but there’s also an ethical problem,” one of the Signal Hill neighborhood developers told The Times in 2014.

When a bug was discovered beneath a school site near downtown Los Angeles, officials demolished part of the new school and reserved the area due to the fault as a park.

The Hayward Fault is slowly tearing down the foundation of a city building in Fremont, California, part of which has been converted into an earthquake gallery, as shown in 2018.

(Rong Gong Lin II / Los Angeles Times)

What happened when large buildings were discovered above a fault?

State law allows existing buildings to remain above earthquake faults, but sometimes officials or landlords choose to demolish them.

School officials were particularly concerned about leaving buildings up if they were known to be above breakdowns. At San Bernardino Valley College, the legal counsel advised county board members that “if they don’t fix the buildings … they are personally responsible,” the counselor said at the time. San Bernardino Valley College demolished seven buildings along the San Jacinto Fault in the 2000s.

Buildings found on top of an earthquake fault were demolished at LA Southwest College in the 1990s.

In Huntington Beach, the discovery of a Newport-Inglewood bug operating under a portion of the shopping center led developers to demolish the center and rebuild it. The developers made sure to place a car park directly above the fault.

Some of the proposed developments do not take off from the ground. A Times article published in 2014 noted that in Inglewood, a preliminary underground study found a bug in crossing a very small area that developers had been trying for years to convert into apartment buildings. Once discovered, a city official said, “There is no point going forward.”

In the Bay Area, the discovery of the Hayward Fault beneath the ancient city halls of Howard and Fremont caused them to close. The old Fremont City Hall was demolished in 2004. But in Hayward, the historic City Hall remained standing, riddled with cracks as the abandoned building was slowly torn apart by a crack.

The Times staff writer, Rosanna Shea, contributed to this report.

