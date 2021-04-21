An earthquake measuring 3.2 on the Richter scale 1 mile southeast of Pahala, Hawaii, US / VolcanoDiscovery





3.2 Earthquake April 21 2:09 am (GMT -10)

Just 9 minutes ago, a 3.2-magnitude earthquake struck near Pahala, Hawaii County, Hawaii, USA. The tremor was recorded early on Wednesday morning, April 21, 2021 at 2:09 a.m. local time, at a fairly shallow depth of 22 miles below the surface of the Earth, and the event was reported by the United States Geological Survey, the first agency to monitor Earthquakes reported that. Our monitoring service identified a second report from the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) which mentioned the 3.2 magnitude earthquake as well. Includes towns or cities near the epicenter where they may have felt a very weak tremor Pahala (population 1400.) located within 1 km of the epicenter. In Hawaii Ocean View (located 4400, 22 miles), Volcano Village (located 2,600, 23 miles), Mountain View (3,900, 34 miles), Hawaii Paradise Park (located 11,400, 42 miles ), Holualoa (8,500, 43 miles away), and Hilo (43300, 44 miles), they probably didn’t feel the earthquake.

