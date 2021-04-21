Earthquake for all these users





WhatsApp is ready to say goodbye on May 15th. In fact, many users may leave the app: let’s find out what they are.

Many users are willing to say goodbye to the app (via screenshot)

The world’s most popular news app, Share, is ready to bid farewell to many users. In fact, next May 15 new terms of service will be implemented, forcing users to share their Facebook e Ambassador data. Menlo Park’s choice was met with the ire of all app users. In fact, those threatening to leave are afraid to protect your privacy, while in use.

You may be interested >>> Super Cashback, who will win if there is a tie in transactions?

After a long delay in the release of the new terms of service scheduled for February 15th, WhatsApp is never ready to roll back. The new dose will be mandatory, forcing users to move towards competing apps Signal e Telegraph. Before abandoning users, Menlo Park developers assured users that all their conversations would be protected. Final to final encryption. However, this report does not stop some users who have already said goodbye to WhatsApp.

WhatsApp, bidding farewell to users not stopping developers: great news to come Further messaging app update (via web source)

But the farewell updates for some users didn’t stop there. In fact, some users are willing to bid farewell to the app, but developers are ready to implement an important new function. According to the WABetaInfo special portal, the app is ready to activate the Backup Change chats key from Android to iOS. So far, switching conversations between the two operating systems is no longer possible, but the app cover is ready to go.

You may be interested >>> Fortnight, New Luxury Joint: All Benefits Soon

Additionally, WhatsApp’s new functionality will be used to counter third-party applications. In fact, today there are some applications that allow you to switch chats from one operating system to another: WhatsApp Plus e GB WhatsApp. Also, the constant use of these two apps has stopped WhatsApp for multiple accounts, which Facebook Team apps do not have. The new button is coming and users can now change operating systems without fear of losing their conversations.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos